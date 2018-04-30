Heiko Thieme und Hans A. Bernecker live in Zürich! Treffen Sie die Finanzexperten kostenfrei beim ersten Börsentag Zürich - 17. Mai World Trade Center
DGAP-AFR: De Raj Group AG: Release of a Financial report

DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: De Raj Group AG / Release of Financial Reports
De Raj Group AG: Release of a Financial report

30.04.2018 / 19:48
Announcement according to Article 124 BörseG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

De Raj Group AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the follwing internet address:

Report: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG German: http://www.thederajgroup.com/investors/overview/ English: http://www.thederajgroup.com/investors/overview/


30.04.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: De Raj Group AG
Christophstr. 15-17
50670 Cologne
Germany
Internet: www.thederajgroup.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

681111  30.04.2018 

Nachrichten

