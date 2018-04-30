|
30.04.2018 19:48:32
DGAP-AFR: De Raj Group AG: Release of a Financial report
|
DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: De Raj Group AG / Release of Financial Reports
De Raj Group AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the follwing internet address:
Report: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG German: http://www.thederajgroup.com/investors/overview/ English: http://www.thederajgroup.com/investors/overview/
30.04.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|De Raj Group AG
|Christophstr. 15-17
|50670 Cologne
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.thederajgroup.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
681111 30.04.2018
Nachrichten zu De Raj Group AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu De Raj Group AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
US-Börsen zurückhaltend - Nahost-Krise belastet
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Die Wall Street zeigt sich zum Wochenstart zurückhaltend.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}