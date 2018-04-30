DGAP-AFR: De Raj Group AG: Release of a Financial report

DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: De Raj Group AG / Release of Financial Reports

De Raj Group AG: Release of a Financial report



30.04.2018 / 19:48

Announcement according to Article 124 BörseG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





De Raj Group AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the follwing internet address: Report: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG German: http://www.thederajgroup.com/investors/overview/ English: http://www.thederajgroup.com/investors/overview/

30.04.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

