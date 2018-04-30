|
30.04.2018 08:12:00
DGAP-AFR: Capital One AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Capital One AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Capital One AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :
Report: Annual financial report
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Capital One AG
|Ludwigstr. 8
|80539 München
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.capitalone-ag.de
|
