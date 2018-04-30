<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
30.04.2018 08:12:00

DGAP-AFR: Capital One AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Capital One AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Capital One AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

30.04.2018 / 08:12
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Capital One AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: June 12, 2018 German: http://capitalone-ag.de/investor-relations


30.04.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Capital One AG
Ludwigstr. 8
80539 München
Germany
Internet: www.capitalone-ag.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

680687  30.04.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=680687&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten zu Capital One AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Capital One AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

09:47
Fuchs Petrolub Vz. – Rally an die Hürde
31.07.18
Vontobel: derimail - Heute Zeichnungsschluss: Partizipationszertifikat auf Facebook - mit 25% Sicherheitspuffer
31.07.18
Die Luft wird dünner für den SMI
30.07.18
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u. a. mit 11.15% Coupon p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Dropbox Inc
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: US-Zentralbank erreicht ihre Ziele
29.05.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint / June 2018
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Capital One AG 5.30 0.00% Capital One AG

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Analyst: Diese sieben Luxus-Aktien überleben jeden Handelskrieg
Nach verbalen Ausfällen: Sollte Elon Musk bei Tesla bleiben?
CS-Aktien nach zweitem Quartal über den Erwartungen gesucht
Apple steigert Umsatz und Gewinn - Aktie auf Rekordniveau
Wie die Zukunft von Tesla laut Experten aussieht - und was Apple damit zu tun hat
Vontobel: Facebook: langfristige Korrektur oder attraktive Einstiegschance?
Vontobel: derinews-Blog Highlights
GAM suspendiert Investment-Verantwortlichen: Gewinnrückgang bestätigt - Aktien im Minus
Dow schliesst mit Gewinn - warten auf Apple-Zahlen
Darum ist der Eurokurs gestiegen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI wegen Feiertag geschlossen -- DAX leichter
Am Mittwoch ruht der Börsenhandel in der Schweiz wegen des heimischen Nationalfeiertags.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB