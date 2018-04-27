|
27.04.2018 16:50:11
DGAP-AFR: Capital One AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Capital One AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Capital One AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2017:
Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: April 30, 2018 German: http://capitalone-ag.de/investor-relations
27.04.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Capital One AG
|Ludwigstr. 8
|80539 München
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.capitalone-ag.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
680543 27.04.2018
Nachrichten zu Capital One AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Capital One AGmehr Analysen
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI und DAX beenden den Wochenhandel fester
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Freitag freundlich.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}