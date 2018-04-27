<
27.04.2018 16:50:11

DGAP-AFR: Capital One AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Capital One AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Capital One AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

27.04.2018 / 16:50
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Capital One AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2017:

Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: April 30, 2018 German: http://capitalone-ag.de/investor-relations


27.04.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Capital One AG
Ludwigstr. 8
80539 München
Germany
Internet: www.capitalone-ag.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

680543  27.04.2018 

Nachrichten

