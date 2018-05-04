<
04.05.2018 10:43:21

DGAP-AFR: ADO Properties S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

ADO Properties S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
ADO Properties S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

04.05.2018 / 10:43
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ADO Properties S.A. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1) Date of disclosure / German: May 16, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: May 16, 2018 German: http://ado.properties/websites/ado/German/4000/publikationen.html English: http://ado.properties/websites/ado/English/4000/publications.html


04.05.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ADO Properties S.A.
1B Heienhaff
L-1736 Senningerberg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.ado.immo

 
End of News DGAP News Service

682545  04.05.2018 

01.05.18 ADO Properties buy Deutsche Bank AG
06.04.18 ADO Properties Underweight Barclays Capital
22.03.18 ADO Properties Outperform Credit Suisse Group
22.03.18 ADO Properties Hold Commerzbank AG
21.03.18 ADO Properties buy Deutsche Bank AG

