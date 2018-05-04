|
04.05.2018 10:43:21
DGAP-AFR: ADO Properties S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: ADO Properties S.A. / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ADO Properties S.A. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :
Report: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1) Date of disclosure / German: May 16, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: May 16, 2018 German: http://ado.properties/websites/ado/German/4000/publikationen.html English: http://ado.properties/websites/ado/English/4000/publications.html
04.05.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ADO Properties S.A.
|1B Heienhaff
|L-1736 Senningerberg
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|www.ado.immo
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
682545 04.05.2018
Nachrichten zu ADO Properties S.A.mehr Nachrichten
|
10:43
|DGAP-AFR: ADO Properties S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements (EQS Group)
|
10:43
|DGAP-AFR: ADO Properties S.A.: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen (EQS Group)
|
20.03.18
|DGAP-News: ADO Properties S.A. (EQS Group)
|
20.03.18
|DGAP-News: ADO Properties S.A. (EQS Group)
|
01.03.18
|DGAP-Vorabbekanntmachung: ADO Properties S.A. (EQS Group)
|
01.03.18
|DGAP-Vorabbekanntmachung: ADO Properties S.A. (EQS Group)
|
23.01.18
|DGAP-News: ADO Properties S.A. (EQS Group)
|
23.01.18
|DGAP-News: ADO Properties S.A. (EQS Group)
Analysen zu ADO Properties S.A.mehr Analysen
|01.05.18
|ADO Properties buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.04.18
|ADO Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|22.03.18
|ADO Properties Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|22.03.18
|ADO Properties Hold
|Commerzbank AG
|21.03.18
|ADO Properties buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.05.18
|ADO Properties buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.04.18
|ADO Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|22.03.18
|ADO Properties Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|22.03.18
|ADO Properties Hold
|Commerzbank AG
|21.03.18
|ADO Properties buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.05.18
|ADO Properties buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|22.03.18
|ADO Properties Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|21.03.18
|ADO Properties buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.03.18
|ADO Properties buy
|UBS AG
|14.02.18
|ADO Properties buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.04.18
|ADO Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|22.02.18
|ADO Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|15.01.18
|ADO Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|11.12.17
|ADO Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.09.16
|ADO Properties Underperform
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|22.03.18
|ADO Properties Hold
|Commerzbank AG
|02.03.18
|ADO Properties Hold
|Commerzbank AG
|08.02.18
|ADO Properties Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.01.18
|ADO Properties Hold
|Commerzbank AG
|23.01.18
|ADO Properties Hold
|HSBC
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI und DAX zeigen sich freundlich
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Der heimische Aktienmarkt hann am Freitag Gewinne verzeichnen.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}