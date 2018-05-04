DGAP-AFR: ADO Properties S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: ADO Properties S.A. / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

ADO Properties S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



04.05.2018 / 10:43

ADO Properties S.A. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed : Report: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1) Date of disclosure / German: May 16, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: May 16, 2018 German: http://ado.properties/websites/ado/German/4000/publikationen.html English: http://ado.properties/websites/ado/English/4000/publications.html

