<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
28.03.2018 11:15:00

DECISIONS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION

DECISIONS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION


The Annual General Meeting of SSH Communications Security Corporation has unanimously adopted the financial statement and consolidated financial statement and granted discharge from liability to the Board members and CEO who have been active during the accounting period between January 1st 2017 and December 31st 2017.

Annual General Meeting approved, that the loss shown by the parent company’s financial statement is registered into the profit and loss account and no dividend is paid.

At the Annual General Meeting, Tatu Ylönen, Timo Syrjälä, Petri Kuivala, Anne Marie Zettlemoyer and Sam Curry were elected as directors of the company’s Board of Directors. At the organizing meeting of the Board of Directors, which was held immediately after the Annual General Meeting, Petri Kuivala was elected as the Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Annual General Meeting approved following annual compensation for the Board of Directors: 35.000 euros for Chairman and 30.000 euros for other members of the Board. In addition, reasonable travel expenses shall be paid to Board Members and Chairman of the Board in accordance with an invoice.

The Authorized Public Accountants Ernst & Young Oy was re-elected as the auditor of the company. Ernst & Young Oy has informed that Erkka Talvinko will continue to act as the accountant with the main responsibility.

The Annual General Meeting approved the Board of Directors’ proposal to authorize the Board of Directors to decide upon the issuing of a maximum of 6,000,000 shares as a share issue against payment or by giving stock options or other special rights entitling to shares, in accordance with Chapter 10 Section 1 of the Finnish Companies Act, either according to the shareholders’ pre-emptive right to share subscription or deviating from this right, in one or more tranches. Based on the authorization, it can be either issuing of new shares or transfer of own shares, which the company possibly has in its possession.

Based on the authorization, the Board of Directors shall have the same rights as the Annual General Meeting to decide upon the issuing of shares against payment and special rights (including stock options) in accordance with Chapter 10 Section 1 of the Finnish Companies Act. Thereby, the authorization to be given to the Board of Directors includes, inter alia, the right to deviate from the shareholders’ pre-emptive rights with directed issues providing that the company has a weighty financial reason for the deviation in respect of the share issue against payment.

Furthermore, the authorization includes the Board of Directors’ right to decide upon who are entitled to the shares and/or stock options or special rights in accordance with Chapter 10 Section 1 of the Finnish Companies Act as well as upon the related compensation, subscription and payment periods and upon the registering of the subscription price into the share capital or invested non-restricted equity fund within the limits of the Finnish Companies Act.

The authorization will be valid until the next Annual General Meeting, but will however expire at the latest on June 30th 2019.

The Annual General Meeting approved the Board of Directors’ proposal to authorize the Board of Directors to decide upon the acquiring of a maximum of 2,000,000 own shares of the company with assets belonging to the company’s non-restricted equity. The shares can also be acquired otherwise than in proportion to the holdings of the existing shareholders. The maximum compensation to be paid for the acquired shares shall be the market price at the time of purchase, which is determined in the public trading.

The Board of Directors proposes that the authorization for the acquiring of the company’s own shares would be used, inter alia, in order to strengthen the company's capital structure, to finance and realize corporate acquisitions and other arrangements, to realize the share-based incentive programs of the company or otherwise to be kept by the company, to be transferred for other purposes or to be cancelled. The acquisition of shares reduces the company’s distributable non-restricted equity.

Decision concerning the acquiring of own shares cannot be made so that the combined amount of the own shares, which are in the possession of, or held as pledges by, the company or its subsidiaries exceeds one-tenth of all shares. The Board of Directors shall decide upon all other matters related to the acquisition of shares.

The authorization will be valid until the next Annual General Meeting, but will however expire at the latest on June 30th 2019.


SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION

Kaisa Olkkonen
CEO

For further information, please contact:
Markku Karppi, General Counsel, tel. +358 50 5860552

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy
Major media
www.ssh.com

Nachrichten zu Tectia Corporation Oyjmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Tectia Corporation Oyjmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

09:57
General Electric von Gerüchten getrieben
08:32
SMI-Erholung nur von kurzer Dauer
27.03.18
Vontobel: derimail - 7.5% p.a. Coupon und 45% Sicherheitspuffer auf Schweizer Aktien
26.03.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: Inflation geht weiter zurück
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Tectia Corporation Oyj 1.95 -0.26% Tectia Corporation Oyj

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum kann der Euro zum Franken zulegen
Nach Vortagesrally: Wall Street schliesst deutlich schwächer
Elon Musk erzählt von dem "grössten Fehler in seiner Karriere"
SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Gewinnen
Bâloise wächst profitabel und erhöht Dividende deutlich - Aktien legen zu
Darum zeigt sich der Euro zum Franken stabil
Apple stellt Neuheiten für Bildungsmarkt vor
Geheime Messinstrumente enthüllt: So bestimmt Amazon den Erfolg von Prime Video
SMI und DAX im Minus
Deutsche Bank wohl auf der Suche nach Nachfolger - Auch UniCredit-Chef im Gespräch

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen schliessen tiefrot
Nachdem die asiatischen Indizes am Dienstag kräftig zulegen konnten, gingen sie heute mit deutlichen Abschlägen aus dem Handel.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB