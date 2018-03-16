Montrouge, France, March 16, 2018

DBV Technologies Announces Filing of 2017 "Document de Référence" and 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV - ISIN: FR0010417345 - Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT) today announced the filing of its 2017 Annual Report "Document de Référence" for the year ended December 31, 2017, with the French market authority "Autorité des Marchés Financiers" (AMF) and the filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2017, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

These documents can be accessed on the Investors & Media section of the Company's website at www.dbv-technologies.com. In addition, the "Document de Référence" is available on the AMF's website at www.amf-france.org and the Form 20-F is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Printed copies of the "Document de Référence" are available at the Company's headquarters and registered office located at 177-181 avenue Pierre Brossolette 92120 Montrouge, France. Any shareholder can request a printed copy of the Form 20-F, free of charge, upon request. Requests should be directed to DBV Technologies, Attn: Investor Relations, 177-181 avenue Pierre Brossolette 92120 Montrouge, France.

About DBV TECHNOLOGIES

DBV Technologies is developing Viaskin®, a proprietary technology platform with broad potential applications in immunotherapy. Viaskin is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT®, DBV's method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin. With this new class of self-administered and non-invasive product candidates, the company is dedicated to safely transforming the care of food allergic patients, for whom there are no approved treatments. DBV's food allergies programs include ongoing clinical trials of Viaskin Peanut and Viaskin Milk, and preclinical development of Viaskin Egg. DBV is also pursuing a human proof-of-concept clinical study of Viaskin Milk for the treatment of Eosinophilic Esophagitis, and exploring potential applications of its platform in vaccines and other immune diseases. DBV Technologies has global headquarters in Montrouge, France and New York, NY. Company shares are traded on segment A of Euronext Paris (Ticker: DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345), part of the SBF120 index, and traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in the form of American Depositary Shares (each representing one-half of one ordinary share) (Ticker: DBVT). For more information on DBV Technologies, please visit our website: www.dbv-technologies.com

DBV Investor Relations Contact

Sara Blum Sherman

Senior Director, Investor Relations & Strategy

+1 212-271-0740

sara.sherman@dbv-technologies.com

DBV Media Contact

Roberta Di Giorgio

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

+1 917-612-2861

roberta.digiorgio@dbv-technologies.com

