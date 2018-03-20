DAX Inches Higher Ahead Of Fed Meeting

(RTTNews) - German stocks were trading slightly higher on Tuesday as a technology selloff faded and investors welcomed a preliminary deal on a transitional agreement that will lead to the orderly withdrawal of the U.K. Traders also looked ahead to the Fed and BoE meetings due this week for further direction.

The benchmark DAX was up 17 points or 0.13 percent at 12,233 in opening deals after losing 1.4 percent the previous day.

In economic releases, Germany's producer price inflation eased to a 14-month low in February, figures from Destatis showed.

Producer prices climbed 1.8 percent year-on-year in February, slower than the 2.1 percent increase seen in January. This was the lowest rate since December 2016 and weaker than the expected 2 percent.