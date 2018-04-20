<
20.04.2018 02:43:00

DATATRAK Exhibiting at ChinaBio Partnering Forum 2018

DATATRAK offers new value-added technology choices to China life science companies

CLEVELAND, April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCQX: DTRK), the leader in developing cloud-based, unified eClinical technologies and delivering related services for the clinical trials industry, today announced they will be exhibiting at the upcoming 10th Annual ChinaBio Partnering Forum event in Suzhou China from April 25 -26, 2018, exhibit table 1303.

"For over two years, DATATRAK has been quietly expanding its footprint in the Chinese Life Sciences market. Through its partnership with NTT DATA, the DATATRAKONE platform is now being used in over 21 studies across 19 Contract Research Organizations (CRO) and Sponsor companies," said Scott DeMell, VP Sales and Marketing, DATATRAK.

The China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA) has recently implemented new guidelines that encourage better developed and more efficient approaches to clinical trial design, conduct, oversight, recording and reporting while continuing to ensure human subject protection and the reliability of trial results. Standards regarding electronic records and essential documents intended to increase clinical trial quality and effectiveness have also been updated.

"The tighter guidelines by the CFDA have led to an increased demand by Chinese Pharma, Device, and Contract Research Organizations for global partners with full featured, regulatory compliant systems that can meet these requirements at a reasonable cost. We are very pleased with their response to our platform's capacity, scalability and affordability, which has the added bonus of being interfaced in simplified Chinese for ease of use," said Jim Bob Ward, CEO, DATATRAK.

About DATATRAK: DATATRAK International is a worldwide technology and services company delivering unified eClinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. DATATRAK built its multi-component, comprehensive solution on a single, unified platform. The Company delivers a complete portfolio of software products designed to accelerate the reporting of clinical research data from sites to sponsors and ultimately regulatory authorities, faster and more efficiently than loosely integrated technologies. The DATATRAK ONE software solution, deployed worldwide through an ASP or Enterprise Transfer offering, supports Pre-clinical and Phase I - Phase IV drug and device studies in multiple languages throughout the world.

The DATATRAK ONE unified product suite includes the following products: Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS), Design, Electronic Data Capture (EDC), Medical Coding, Risk Based Monitoring, ECG Data Capture, DICOM Image Data Capture, Randomization, Clinical Supply Inventory, eConsent, ePRO and Business Analytics.

SOURCE DATATRAK International, Inc.

Nachrichten

