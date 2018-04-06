DASAN Zhone Solutions to Report First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI), a global leader in fiber access transformation for enterprise and service provider networks, today announced that the company will report its first quarter 2018 financial results on Thursday, May 10, 2018, after the close of regular market trading.

DASAN Zhone Solutions will conduct a conference call and audio webcast to discuss further details of its first quarter 2018 results at approximately 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 10, 2018. This call is open to the public by dialing +1 (888) 306-9369 for U.S. callers, and +1 (503) 406-4059 for international callers, and then providing passcode 3049916. The audio webcast will be simultaneously available on the Investor Relations section of DASAN Zhone Solution's website at http://www.dasanzhone.com/about/investor-relations/investor-events/.

A recording of the conference call will be available after the original call by dialing +1 (855) 859-2056 for U.S. callers, and +1 (404) 537-3406 for international callers, and then providing passcode 3049916. An audio webcast recording will also be available online at http://www.dasanzhone.com/about/investor-relations/investor-events/ for approximately one week following the original call.

About DASAN Zhone Solutions

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI) is a global leader in network access solutions for service provider and enterprise networks. The company provides a wide array of reliable, cost-effective networking technologies—including broadband access, Ethernet switching, Passive Optical LAN, and software-defined networks—to a diverse customer base that includes more than 1,000 of the world’s most innovative network operators. DASAN Zhone Solutions is headquartered in Oakland, California, with operations in more than 20 countries worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180405006337/en/