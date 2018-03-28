D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI), America’s Builder, announced today that the Company will release financial results for its second quarter ended March 31, 2018 on Thursday, April 26, 2018 before the market opens. The Company will host a conference call that morning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The dial-in number is 877-407-8033. Participants are encouraged to call in five minutes before the call begins (8:25 a.m. ET). The call will also be webcast from the Company’s website at investor.drhorton.com.

A replay of the call will be available after 2:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 26, 2018 at 877-481-4010. When calling, please reference conference ID #27235. The replay will also be available from the Company’s website at investor.drhorton.com. The replay will be available through midnight ET on May 2, 2018.

About D.R. Horton, Inc.

D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, has been the largest homebuilder by volume in the United States for sixteen consecutive years. Founded in 1978 in Fort Worth, Texas, D.R. Horton has operations in 79 markets in 26 states across the United States and closed 47,135 homes in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2017. The Company is engaged in the construction and sale of high-quality homes through its diverse brand portfolio that includes D.R. Horton, Emerald Homes, Express Homes and Freedom Homes ranging from $100,000 to over $1,000,000. D.R. Horton also provides mortgage financing and title services for homebuyers through its mortgage and title subsidiaries.

