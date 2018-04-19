<
19.04.2018 17:00:00

CynergisTek Will Host Conference Call on Monday, May 14, 2018 to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

CynergisTek (NYSE AMERICAN: CTEK), a leader in healthcare cybersecurity and information management, today announced that management will host a conference call at 12:00 pm Eastern Time on Monday, May 14, 2018 to discuss first quarter financial results.

Date: Monday, May 14, 2018
Time: 12:00 pm Eastern Time / 9:00 am Pacific Time
U.S.: 1-888-394-8218
International: 1-323-701-0225
Conference ID: 8561147
Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=129443

A replay of the call will be available from 3:00 pm ET on May 14, 2018 to 11:59 pm ET on May 21, 2018. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 from the U.S. and 1-412-317-6671 from outside the U.S. The PIN is 8561147.

About CynergisTek Inc.

CynergisTek is a top-ranked cybersecurity and information management consulting firm dedicated to serving the healthcare industry. CynergisTek offers specialized services and solutions to help organizations achieve privacy, security, compliance, and document output management goals. Since 2004, the company has served as a partner to hundreds of healthcare organizations and is dedicated to supporting and educating the industry by contributing to relevant industry associations. The company has been named in numerous research reports as one of the top firms that provider organizations turn to for privacy and security, and won the 2017 Best in KLAS award for Cyber Security Advisory Services.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the business of CynergisTek that can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes,” "expects,” "anticipates,” "may” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including uncertainties relating to product/services development, long and uncertain sales cycles, the ability to obtain or maintain patent or other proprietary intellectual property protection, market acceptance, future capital requirements, competition from other providers, the ability of our vendors to continue supplying the company with equipment, parts, supplies and services at comparable terms and prices and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are or will be described in greater detail in our Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at http://www.sec.gov. CynergisTek is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

