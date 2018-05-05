|
05.05.2018 15:00:00
Custom Trade Show Exhibit Designers, Gilbert, Share Three Ways to Bring A Lead Back to Life
MELVILLE, N.Y., May 5, 2018 /PRNewswire-iReach/ -- Custom trade show exhibit design company, Gilbert, explains how organizations can nurture an inactive lead when too much time has past since they've last been engaged.
Trade shows are an opportunity to collect a lot of customer data. Ideally, every organization walks away from a trade show with thousands of new leads. However, if businesses don't follow up with those leads after the trade show, some of those leads will become inactive. When that happens, there are a few ways to nurture their interest and bring them back to the table.
About Gilbert:
Gilbert is a custom trade show exhibits, environment, and event firm with over thirty years of experience and three units: Exhibition, Architectural and Live. The Gilbert exhibition booth fabrication team of expert craftsmen and designers have decades of experience creating spaces that optimize traffic flow and capture attention in a variety of markets. Gilbert Exhibition takes care of fabrication, design supervision, service, planning, management, and more to ensure total success. Gilbert Architectural specializes in giving your brand a place to tell its story. Gilbert Live handles every aspect of planning and producing promotional and corporate events.
