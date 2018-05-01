|
01.05.2018 10:33:14
Custodian REIT plc : Total Voting Rights
|
Custodian REIT plc (CREI)
1 May 2018
Custodian REIT plc
("Custodian REIT" or "the Company")
Total Voting Rights
Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK property investment company, announces that at 30 April 2018 the Company's capital consists of 386,853,344 ordinary shares with voting rights. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company at 30 April 2018 is 386,853,344.
The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
|ISIN:
|GB00BJFLFT45
|Category Code:
|TVR
|TIDM:
|CREI
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|5494
|EQS News ID:
|681157
|
