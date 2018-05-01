<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
01.05.2018 10:33:14

Custodian REIT plc : Total Voting Rights

Custodian REIT plc (CREI)
Custodian REIT plc : Total Voting Rights

01-May-2018 / 09:33 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

1 May 2018

 

 

 

Custodian REIT plc

 

("Custodian REIT" or "the Company")

 

Total Voting Rights

 

Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK property investment company, announces that at 30 April 2018 the Company's capital consists of 386,853,344 ordinary shares with voting rights.  The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury.  Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company at 30 April 2018 is 386,853,344. 

 

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.  

 

- Ends -

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Custodian Capital Limited

 

Richard Shepherd-Cross / Nathan Imlach / Ian Mattioli MBE

Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740

 

www.custodiancapital.com

 

 

Numis Securities Limited

 

Nathan Brown / Hugh Jonathan

Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000

 

www.numiscorp.com

 

 

Camarco

 

Ed Gascoigne-Pees

Tel: +44 (0)20 3757 4984

 

www.camarco.co.uk

 

 

 
ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45
Category Code: TVR
TIDM: CREI
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 5494
EQS News ID: 681157

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=681157&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten zu Custodian REIT plcmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Custodian REIT plcmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

30.04.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
30.04.18
Trump entscheidet über Importzölle
30.04.18
Vontobel: derimail - Mit 45% Sicherheitspuffer und 5.50% p.a. Coupon auf Schweizer Blue Chips setzen
30.04.18
SMI leicht fester erwartet
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: Die guten Tage nicht verpassen
30.04.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Custodian REIT plc 1.18 0.34% Custodian REIT plc

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum gibt der Franken nach während sich EUR/USD stabilisiert
Wieviel ist der Bitcoin wirklich wert? Auf diese Frage wollen zwei Forscher die Antwort gefunden haben
Analyst: Der Aktienmarkt unter Trump ähnelt dem unter Ronald Reagan - Folgt jetzt ein heftiger Bärenmarkt?
Darum weitet der Eurokurs seine Verluste aus und sinkt deutlich unter 1,20 Franken
Warum der Euro weiter unter 1,20 Franken bleibt
CS-Aktie legt zu: Credit Suisse steigert Gewinn zum Jahresauftakt deutlich
Clariant steigert im ersten Quartal Umsatz und Betriebsgewinn - Aktie im Minus
Deshalb kommt der Euro zum Franken leicht zurück
SMI und DAX schliessen mit roten Vorzeichen
Der GoPro-CEO erhält nur noch einen Dollar Gehalt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schliessen im Minus - Nahost-Krise belastet
Die Wall Street gab zum Wochenstart nach.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB