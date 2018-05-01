Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Curt Espeland to address the Wells Fargo Industrials Conference
Media Advisory Issued May 1, 2018
|Industrials Conference
| Curt Espeland, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN), will address the Wells Fargo Industrials Conference in New York City on May 8, 2018 at 8:35 a.m. ET.
|Live Webcast
|Mr. Espeland's presentation will be webcast live on www.investors.eastman.com.
|
Replay
|
An audio replay of the presentation will be available at www.investors.eastman.com, events & presentations.
|
Investor Relations Contact:
Greg Riddle, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
212-835-1620 / griddle@eastman.com
Media Contact:
Tracy Kilgore Addington, Corporate Communications Manager
423-224-0498 / tracy@eastman.com
|
|07.02.18
|Eastman Chemical Company Outperform
|Cowen and Company, LLC
|30.10.17
|Eastman Chemical Company Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.08.17
|Eastman Chemical Company Outperform
|Cowen and Company, LLC
|30.01.17
|Eastman Chemical Company Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|24.01.17
|Eastman Chemical Company Hold
|Standpoint Research
