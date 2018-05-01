<
01.05.2018 16:00:36

Curt Espeland to address the Wells Fargo Industrials Conference

Media Advisory Issued May 1, 2018

Industrials Conference Curt Espeland, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN), will address the Wells Fargo Industrials Conference in New York City on May 8, 2018 at 8:35 a.m. ET.

 
Live Webcast Mr. Espeland's presentation will be webcast live on www.investors.eastman.com.
 

Replay 		 

An audio replay of the presentation will be available at www.investors.eastman.com, events & presentations.

 
 

Investor Relations Contact:
Greg Riddle, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
212-835-1620 / griddle@eastman.com

Media Contact:
Tracy Kilgore Addington, Corporate Communications Manager
423-224-0498 / tracy@eastman.com 		 

 

 



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Eastman Chemical Company via Globenewswire

