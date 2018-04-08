08.04.2018 02:11:00

Crown Prince Visits Google and Silicon Valley

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 7, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- During the California stop of His Royal Highness' the Crown Prince's official visit to the United States of America, His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visited Google Headquarters and Silicon Valley. The Crown Prince met with Google founders Mr. Sergey Brin and Mr. Larry Page, as well as, Google CEO, Mr. Sundar Pichai, in addition to other senior leaders in the company. The meetings were also attended by His Royal Highness Ambassador Prince Khalid bin Salman, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to the United States of America, plus members of the official delegation accompanying the Crown Prince. Discussions centered around ways of cooperating on developing cloud-computing services in the Kingdom in addition to opportunities for localizing digital computing, development, more R & D, training centers for Saudi Youth, and enhancing cooperation in cybersecurity. While on this visit, His Royal Highness was also briefed on Google Cloud, Artificial Intelligence, and automation. 

His Royal Highness the Crown Prince's meetings in Silicon Valley were with various executives from Facebook, Palantir Technologies, Clarium Captial, Valar Ventures, Founders Fund P, Y Combinator, and Khosla Ventures. They reviewed the latest investment projects and opportunities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under the auspices of Vision 2030.  Discussions concentrated on creating an attractive environment for emerging companies with innovative products, discussing current investment trends and targeted sectors, as well as, extending an invitation to visit the Kingdom to review the promising opportunities from a closer proximity.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crown-prince-visits-google-and-silicon-valley-300626033.html

SOURCE Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia, Information Office

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

06.04.18
Vontobel: derimail - Bleiben Sie "In Style" - mit unserem BRC auf Hugo Boss, Kering und Adidas
06.04.18
Droht dem SMI heute neues Ungemach?
05.04.18
Entspannungssignale im Handelskonflikt und kräftiger Lagerabbau in den USA geben Ölpreisen Auftrieb
03.04.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

06.04.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Wachstum in Nahost und Afrika zieht an
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wall-Street-Analyst: Der Bitcoin eignet sich vor allem als langfristige Anlage
Experte: Die Korrektur bei Tech-Werten geht noch lange weiter
UBS Keyinvest Daily Markets: Roche - Chance auf einen kleinen Boden
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Credit Suisse und UBS zahlten 25 Mrd CHF für Altlasten aus der Finanzkrise
Eurokurs legt zu - Zum Franken praktisch unverändert
Neue US-Sanktionen gegen russiche Oligarchen und Firmen
Hot Stock der Wall Street: Cboe Global Markets Inc.
Spekulanten spielten angeblich 'Schlüsselrolle' bei Börsen-Crash
Darum rutscht der Euro zu Dollar und Franken ab

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen schwächer ins Wochenende
Am Schweizer Aktienmarkt kippte die Stimmung zum Wochenschluss nach der kräftigen Erholung vom Donnerstag zurück ins Negative.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB