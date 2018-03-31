Crown Prince Meets with Representatives of Permanent Members of UNSC

WASHINGTON, March 30, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with the representatives of the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council in New York City. The Crown Prince met with United States Ambassador Nikki Haley, French Ambassador François Delattre, Chinese Ambassador Ma Zhaoxu, Russian Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya, and the United Kingdom's Deputy Permanent Representative Ambassador Jonathan Allen. The attendees also included His Royal Highness Ambassador Prince Khalid bin Salman, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the United States of America, Minister of Foreign Affairs Adel Aljubeir, and the Kingdom's Permanent Representative of Saudi Arabia to the United Nations Abdallah Y. Al-Mouallimi.

During the meeting, discussions included situations in the Middle East, comprising developments in Yemen and the continued violations of International Law by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia. The His Royal Highness the Crown Prince emphasized the importance of the United Nations Security Council taking leadership and responsibility of these issues, particularly that countries respect and enforce the International Resolutions and follow International Laws. His Royal Highness the Crown Prince also affirmed the Kingdom's commitment to the United Nations, that the Kingdom respects and enforces UN resolutions, and that cooperation between them continues.

