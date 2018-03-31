31.03.2018 04:43:00

Crown Prince Meets with Representatives of Permanent Members of UNSC

WASHINGTON, March 30, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with the representatives of the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council in New York City. The Crown Prince met with United States Ambassador Nikki Haley, French Ambassador François Delattre, Chinese Ambassador Ma Zhaoxu, Russian Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya, and the United Kingdom's Deputy Permanent Representative Ambassador Jonathan Allen. The attendees also included His Royal Highness Ambassador Prince Khalid bin Salman, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the United States of America, Minister of Foreign Affairs Adel Aljubeir, and the Kingdom's Permanent Representative of Saudi Arabia to the United Nations Abdallah Y. Al-Mouallimi.

During the meeting, discussions included situations in the Middle East, comprising developments in Yemen and the continued violations of International Law by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia. The His Royal Highness the Crown Prince emphasized the importance of the United Nations Security Council taking leadership and responsibility of these issues, particularly that countries respect and enforce the International Resolutions and follow International Laws. His Royal Highness the Crown Prince also affirmed the Kingdom's commitment to the United Nations, that the Kingdom respects and enforces UN resolutions, and that cooperation between them continues.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crown-prince-meets-with-representatives-of-permanent-members-of-unsc-300622408.html

SOURCE Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia, Information Office

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

29.03.18
Vontobel: Mit 90% Kapitalschutz in den SMI® investieren
29.03.18
Gold gibt kräftig nach
29.03.18
SMI mit beeindruckender Gegenbewegung
26.03.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

29.03.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Indiens Wachstum schlägt die Erwartungen
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Frage der Beliebtheit - Sieht Amazon Tesla bald nur noch von hinten?
Tesla ruft weltweit Elektroautos zurück - Aktie nachbörslich schwach
Darum steigt der Euro auf 1,18 Franken
Hatte auch Peter Thiels Firma die Finger im Spiel beim Facebook-Datenskandal?
Achterbahnfahrt an der Börse: Darum schlagen die Kurse in alle Richtungen aus
Darum steigt der Eurokurs leicht - Nähert sich wieder 1,18 Franken
Ex-UBS-Manager Zeltner anscheinend als Deutsche-Bank-CEO im Gespräch
Starbucks, McDonald's & Co. müssen vor Krebsgefahr bei Kaffee warnen
Fast die Hälfte aller Tesla Model 3-Teile sind angeblich mangelhaft
Darum stabilisiert sich der Eurokurs über 1,23 USD - zum Franken leichter

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen legen nach Gewinnen in den USA zu
An den Börsen in Ostasien wurden am Freitag nach positiven Vorgaben von der Wall Street Gewinne verzeichnet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB