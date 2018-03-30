Crown Prince Meets with Chairman and Members of the Economic Club of New York

WASHINGTON, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- During his stop in New York City, His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with Mr. Terry J. Lundgren, Chairman of the Economic Club of New York, and other members of the Economic Club. The meeting was also attended by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to the United States of America, His Royal Highness Prince Khalid bin Salman, and other members of His Royal Highness' the Crown Prince's visiting delegation. Discussion during the meeting focused on the economic and trade relations between both nations, with a focus on what the reforms and changes that Vision 2030 mean for the growth and development of this relationship.

