30.03.2018 05:01:00

Crown Prince Meets with Chairman and Members of the Economic Club of New York

WASHINGTON, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- During his stop in New York City, His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with Mr. Terry J. Lundgren, Chairman of the Economic Club of New York, and other members of the Economic Club. The meeting was also attended by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to the United States of America, His Royal Highness Prince Khalid bin Salman, and other members of His Royal Highness' the Crown Prince's visiting delegation. Discussion during the meeting focused on the economic and trade relations between both nations, with a focus on what the reforms and changes that Vision 2030 mean for the growth and development of this relationship. 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crown-prince-meets-with-chairman-and-members-of-the-economic-club-of-new-york-300622088.html

SOURCE Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia, Information Office

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

29.03.18
Vontobel: Mit 90% Kapitalschutz in den SMI® investieren
29.03.18
Gold gibt kräftig nach
29.03.18
SMI mit beeindruckender Gegenbewegung
26.03.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

29.03.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Indiens Wachstum schlägt die Erwartungen
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Achterbahnfahrt an der Börse: Darum schlagen die Kurse in alle Richtungen aus
Darum steigt der Euro auf 1,18 Franken
Swiss Re und Softbank bleiben im Gespräch - Strategische Absichten weiter unklar
Darum steigt der Eurokurs leicht - Nähert sich wieder 1,18 Franken
SMI geht kaum verändert in die Feiertage -- DAX schliesst weit im Plus
Deshalb fällt der Eurokurs deutlich unter 1,24 Dollar und unter 1,18 CHF
Wall Street-Anleger optimistisch
Amazon-Aktie gibt nach: Trump kritisiert Amazon öffentlich
US-Behörde prüft tödlichen Tesla-Unfall - Aktienkurs bricht ein
Nestlé stellt angeblich Lebensversicherungsgeschäft zum Verkauf

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street-Anleger optimistisch
Vor dem Osterwochenende dominierten auf dem US-amerikanischen Börsenparkett die Bullen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB