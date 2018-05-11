|
11.05.2018 17:49:00
Crombie REIT Reports Annual Meeting Voting Results
NEW GLASGOW, NS, May 11, 2018 /CNW/ - Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") (TSX: CRR.UN) is pleased to announce that each of the nominees proposed for election at the general meeting of unitholders held on May 10, 2018 were elected. The vote was conducted by show of hands without a ballot. In compliance with TSX rules, following are the detailed proxy tabulations for the appointment of Trustees, with over 99% of the votes at the meeting being represented by proxy.
Trustee
Proxy tabulations
For
Withheld
Donald E. Clow
93,315,349
(99.36%)
604,525
(0.64%)
John C. Eby
93,366,650
(99.41%)
553,224
(0.59%)
Debra Hess
93,373,414
(99.42%)
546,460
(0.58%)
Brian A. Johnson
93,374,556
(99.42%)
545,318
(0.58%)
J. Michael Knowlton
93,360,297
(99.40%)
559,577
(0.60%)
Barbara Palk
93,807,908
(99.88%)
111,966
(0.12%)
Elisabeth Stroback
93,362,826
(99.41%)
557,048
(0.59%)
Crombie's full report of voting results on other matters can be found at www.sedar.com.
About Crombie REIT
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets
More information about Crombie can be found at www.crombiereit.ca.
SOURCE Crombie REIT
