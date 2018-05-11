11.05.2018 17:49:00

Crombie REIT Reports Annual Meeting Voting Results

NEW GLASGOW, NS, May 11, 2018 /CNW/ - Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") (TSX: CRR.UN) is pleased to announce that each of the nominees proposed for election at the general meeting of unitholders held on May 10, 2018 were elected. The vote was conducted by show of hands without a ballot. In compliance with TSX rules, following are the detailed proxy tabulations for the appointment of Trustees, with over 99% of the votes at the meeting being represented by proxy.

 

Trustee

Proxy tabulations


For

Withheld

Donald E. Clow

93,315,349

(99.36%)

604,525

(0.64%)

John C. Eby

93,366,650

(99.41%)

553,224

(0.59%)

Debra Hess

93,373,414

(99.42%)

546,460

(0.58%)

Brian A. Johnson

93,374,556

(99.42%)

545,318

(0.58%)

J. Michael Knowlton

93,360,297

(99.40%)

559,577

(0.60%)

Barbara Palk

93,807,908

(99.88%)

111,966

(0.12%)

Elisabeth Stroback

93,362,826

(99.41%)

557,048

(0.59%)

 

Crombie's full report of voting results on other matters can be found at www.sedar.com.

About Crombie REIT
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets

More information about Crombie can be found at www.crombiereit.ca.

 

SOURCE Crombie REIT

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

12:21
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
10:24
DAX: 3-Monats-Hoch
08.05.18
SMI schnuppert an der 9.000er-Marke
07.05.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10.05.18
J.P. Morgan AM: China mit stabilem Wachstum
30.04.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Saint Gobain gibt Kampf um Kontrolle bei Sika auf - Sika-Aktie deutlich fester
Bill Gates: Ich würde den Bitcoin shorten
Zalando beschliesst Aktienrückkauf
US-Indizes schliessen höher
SMI feiertagsbedingt kein Handel - DAX schliesst über 13.000 Punkten
JPMorgan plant Wertpapier-Joint-Venture in China
Asiens Börsen in der Gewinnzone
Moody's senkt Nestle-Ausblick nach Starbucks-Deal
Unicredit verdient mehr als erwartet
Facebook-Anleger haken Daten-Skandal vorerst ab

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht mit kleinem Plus ins Wochenende - DAX verteidigt 13'000-Punkte-Marke
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche zurückhaltend, nachdem am Vortag die Schweizer Börse wegen Auffahrt geschlossen war.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB