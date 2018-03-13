Cramo Plc: Managers' transactions

??Cramo Plc Stock Exchange Release 13 March 2018 at 9.30 am (EET)

Notification of Managers' transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement:



Name: Poleved Industrial Performance AB

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Peter Nilsson

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Cramo Plc

LEI: 549300JQ6ZV7IP4H4D05

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 549300JQ6ZV7IP4H4D05_20180312165058_4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2018-03-08

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: DERIVATIVE

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 28,500 Unit price: 44.42 SEK

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 28,500 Volume weighted average price: 44.42 SEK





Further information:



Mr Aku Rumpunen, CFO, tel: +358 10 661 10, +358 40 556 3546







Cramo is Europe’s second largest rental services company specialising in construction machinery and equipment rental and rental-related services as well as the rental of modular space. Cramo operates in about 300 depots in fourteen countries. With a group staff around 2,500, Cramo's consolidated sales in 2017 was EUR 729.5 million. Cramo shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Read more: www.cramogroup.com, www.twitter.com/cramogroup