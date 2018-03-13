|
13.03.2018 08:30:00
Cramo Plc: Managers' transactions
??Cramo Plc Stock Exchange Release 13 March 2018 at 9.30 am (EET)
Notification of Managers' transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement:
Name: Poleved Industrial Performance AB
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Peter Nilsson
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Cramo Plc
LEI: 549300JQ6ZV7IP4H4D05
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 549300JQ6ZV7IP4H4D05_20180312165058_4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2018-03-08
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: DERIVATIVE
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 28,500 Unit price: 44.42 SEK
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 28,500 Volume weighted average price: 44.42 SEK
Further information:
Mr Aku Rumpunen, CFO, tel: +358 10 661 10, +358 40 556 3546
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Main media
www.cramogroup.com
Cramo is Europe’s second largest rental services company specialising in construction machinery and equipment rental and rental-related services as well as the rental of modular space. Cramo operates in about 300 depots in fourteen countries. With a group staff around 2,500, Cramo's consolidated sales in 2017 was EUR 729.5 million. Cramo shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Read more: www.cramogroup.com, www.twitter.com/cramogroup
