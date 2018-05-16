Cramo Employee Share Savings Plan 2014 - directed share issue

<
16.05.2018 12:00:00

Cramo Plc Stock Exchange Release 16 May 2018 at 1.00 pm (EET)

The Board of Directors of Cramo Plc has on 24 April 2018 decided on a directed share issue related to the matching share payment of the company’s employee share savings plan One Cramo Share Plan 2014.

In the share issue, 6 738 Cramo shares held by the company have been conveyed without consideration to the employees participating in One Cramo Share Plan in accordance with the terms and conditions of the plan. More detailed information about the launch and the terms and conditions of the plan is available in a stock exchange release published on 4 May 2012.

The decision on the directed share issue is based on the authorisation granted to the Board of Directors by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on 28 March 2018. According to the authorisation, a maximum of 400 000 shares may be issued as part of the company´s share-based incentive programmes.

After the share delivery on 16 May 2018, the company holds a total of 116 581 own shares.

CRAMO PLC

Leif Gustafsson
President and CEO


Further information:

Mr Aku Rumpunen, CFO, tel: +358 40 556 3546
Ms Petra Schedin Stergel, Senior Vice President, Human Resources Development, tel: +46 702 775 209


Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Main media
www.cramogroup.com


Cramo is Europe’s second largest rental services company specialising in construction machinery and equipment rental and rental-related services as well as the rental of modular space. Cramo operates in about 300 depots in fourteen countries. With a group staff around 2,500, Cramo's consolidated sales in 2017 was EUR 729.5 million. Cramo shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Read more: www.cramogroup.com, www.twitter.com/cramogroup


