11.04.2018 16:42:00

Course of Copenhagen Airports A/s' Annual General Meeting 2018

Company Announcement
Copenhagen, 11 April 2018


                                           
On Wednesday 11 April 2018 at 3 pm, the annual general meeting of Copenhagen Airports A/S was held with the following agenda:

  1. The report of the board of directors on the company's activities during the past year
  2. Presentation and adoption of the audited annual report
  3. Resolution to discharge the board of directors and the executive board from liability
  4. Resolution on the appropriation of profit or loss as recorded in the adopted annual report
  5. Election of members of the board of directors, including the chairman and the deputy chairmen
  6. Approval of remuneration to the board of directors for the current year
  7. Appointment of auditor
  8. Proposals from the shareholders
  9. Authorisation to the chairman of the general meeting
  10. Any other business

Re item 1

The general meeting acknowledged the report of the board of directors.

Re item 2

The general meeting adopted the 2017 annual report.

Re item 3

The general meeting discharged the board of directors and the executive board from liability.

Re item 4

The general meeting approved the proposed distribution of profit as recorded in the adopted annual report.

Re item 5

Lars Nørby Johansen was re-elected as chairman of the board of directors, and David Mark Stanton and Ulrik Dan Weuder were re-elected as deputy chairmen.

Janis Carol Kong and Charles Thomazi were re-elected to the board of directors, and Marlene Haugaard was elected as a new member of the board of directors.

Re item 6

The general meeting approved the proposed remuneration of the board of directors for the current financial year.

Re item 7

The general meeting re-elected PwC (PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautori­seret Revisionspartnerselskab) as the company's auditor.

Re item 8

The general meeting did not approve the submitted shareholder proposals.

Re item 9

The general meeting authorised the chairman of the general meeting to register the resolutions with the Danish Business Authority.

COPENHAGEN AIRPORTS A/S

P.O. Box 74
Lufthavnsboulevarden 6
DK-2770 Kastrup

Contact:
Thomas Woldbye
CEO

Telephone: +45 32313231
E-mail: cphweb@cph.dk
www.cph.dk

CVR no. 14 70 72 04

