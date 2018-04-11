|
11.04.2018 16:42:00
Course of Copenhagen Airports A/s' Annual General Meeting 2018
Company Announcement
Copenhagen, 11 April 2018
On Wednesday 11 April 2018 at 3 pm, the annual general meeting of Copenhagen Airports A/S was held with the following agenda:
- The report of the board of directors on the company's activities during the past year
- Presentation and adoption of the audited annual report
- Resolution to discharge the board of directors and the executive board from liability
- Resolution on the appropriation of profit or loss as recorded in the adopted annual report
- Election of members of the board of directors, including the chairman and the deputy chairmen
- Approval of remuneration to the board of directors for the current year
- Appointment of auditor
- Proposals from the shareholders
- Authorisation to the chairman of the general meeting
- Any other business
Re item 1
The general meeting acknowledged the report of the board of directors.
Re item 2
The general meeting adopted the 2017 annual report.
Re item 3
The general meeting discharged the board of directors and the executive board from liability.
Re item 4
The general meeting approved the proposed distribution of profit as recorded in the adopted annual report.
Re item 5
Lars Nørby Johansen was re-elected as chairman of the board of directors, and David Mark Stanton and Ulrik Dan Weuder were re-elected as deputy chairmen.
Janis Carol Kong and Charles Thomazi were re-elected to the board of directors, and Marlene Haugaard was elected as a new member of the board of directors.
Re item 6
The general meeting approved the proposed remuneration of the board of directors for the current financial year.
Re item 7
The general meeting re-elected PwC (PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab) as the company's auditor.
Re item 8
The general meeting did not approve the submitted shareholder proposals.
Re item 9
The general meeting authorised the chairman of the general meeting to register the resolutions with the Danish Business Authority.
COPENHAGEN AIRPORTS A/S
P.O. Box 74
Lufthavnsboulevarden 6
DK-2770 Kastrup
Contact:
Thomas Woldbye
CEO
Telephone: +45 32313231
E-mail: cphweb@cph.dk
www.cph.dk
CVR no. 14 70 72 04
Attachment
Nachrichten zu Copenhagen Airports A-Smehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Copenhagen Airports A-Smehr Analysen
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Säbelrasseln im Syrienkonflikt drückt Dow ins Minus
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Die Wall Street zeigt sich am Mittwoch in Rot.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}