Coty Professional Beauty North America Opens New Headquarters and Destination for Salon Professionals

Coty Professional Beauty, the salon and professional division of global beauty giant Coty, celebrated the opening its new North American headquarters in Calabasas, Calif. May 24.

The expansive 26-acre campus, located at 4500 Park Granada, provides an inspirational backdrop for creativity and a refreshing respite from the LA cityscape for Coty colleagues and salon professionals, alike.

"Our new facility takes advantage of the beautiful Southern California weather with meeting and working spaces located indoors and outdoors,” said Coty Professional North America Senior Vice President Salvatore Mauceri. "Importantly, the space offers a space for our culture to thrive, where employees are energized to bring innovative, new products and beauty solutions to our customers.”

The state-of-the-art facility features two separate centers: the General Office, which is an open collaboration space where Coty teams including marketing, consumer research and finance sit alongside one another; and the Studio Annex, where Coty educators and ambassadors experiment and train salon professionals in the latest techniques and trends. Natural light pours into the space, making for an ideal environment to create through hair color, cuts and styling techniques or bespoke nail art and design. A dedicated photo stage gives space to the content team to capture work for online tutorials or for professionals’ personal portfolios

In the portfolio of Coty Professional Beauty are iconic brands that salon owners, hair stylists and nail technicians immediately recognize as embodying quality and service. Included are Wella Professionals, the No. 1 professional hair color brand globally; OPI, the leading professional nail lacquer; Nioxin, professional beauty’s top solution for thinning hair; Sebastian Professional, the SoCal-born brand of editorial stylists; and Clairol Professional, the brand that brought hair color to the American woman.

About Coty

Coty is one of the world’s largest beauty companies with approximately $9 billion in pro forma revenue, an iconic portfolio of brands and a purpose to celebrate and liberate the diversity of consumers’ beauty. We believe the beauty of humanity lies in the individuality of its people; beauty is at its best when authentic; and beauty should make you feel happy, never sad. As the global leader in fragrance, a strong number two in professional salon hair color & styling, and number three in color cosmetics, Coty operates three divisions: Consumer Beauty, which is focused on mass color cosmetics, mass retail hair coloring and styling products, body care and mass fragrances with brands such as COVERGIRL, Max Factor, Bourjois and Rimmel; Luxury, which is focused on prestige fragrances and skincare with brands such as Calvin Klein, Marc Jacobs, Hugo Boss, Gucci and philosophy; and Professional Beauty, which is focused on servicing salon owners and professionals in both hair and nail, with brands such as Wella Professionals, Sebastian Professional, OPI and ghd. Coty has over 20,000 colleagues globally and its products are sold in over 150 countries. Coty and its brands are committed to a range of social causes as well as seeking to minimize its impact on the environment.

