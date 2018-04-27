<
27.04.2018 22:05:00

Corindus to Report First Quarter Financial Results on May 8, 2018

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. (NYSE American: CVRS), a leading developer of precision vascular robotics, today announced that it will release financial and business results for the first quarter of 2018 after the close of trading on Tuesday, May 8, 2018. The Company’s management team will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the financial results and recent business developments.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (833) 286-5802 for domestic callers or (647) 689-4447 for international callers (Conference ID: 9885549), or from the webcast on the "Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at: www.corindus.com. Following the call, an audio replay will be available on the "Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website.

About Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc.

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. is a global technology leader in robotic-assisted vascular interventions. The company's CorPath® System is the first FDA-cleared medical device to bring robotic precision to percutaneous coronary and percutaneous vascular procedures. During the procedure, the interventional cardiologist sits at a radiation-shielded workstation to advance guide catheters, stents, and guidewires with millimeter-by-millimeter precision. The workstation allows the physician greater control and the freedom from wearing heavy lead protective equipment that causes musculoskeletal injuries. CorPath GRX is the second generation robotic-assisted PCI technology offering enhancements to the platform by adding important key upgrades that increase precision, improve workflow, and extend the capabilities and range of procedures that can be performed robotically. With the CorPath System, Corindus Vascular Robotics brings robotic precision to interventional procedures to help optimize clinical outcomes and minimize the costs associated with complications of improper stent placement during manual procedures. Corindus stands behind its product with its unique $1,000 hospital credit "One Stent Program." For additional information, visit www.corindus.com, and follow @CorindusInc.

