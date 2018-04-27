|
27.04.2018 18:50:00
Conversion of Convertible Notes Pursuant to Financing Arrangement Between Valoe Corporation and Bracknor Investment
Valoe Corporation Stock Exchange Release 27 April 2018 at 19.50 (Finnish time)
CONVERSION OF CONVERTIBLE NOTES PURSUANT TO FINANCING ARRANGEMENT BETWEEN VALOE CORPORATION AND BRACKNOR INVESTMENT
The Board of Directors of Valoe Corporation (the "Company") has, pursuant to the terms and conditions of the financing arrangement between Valoe Corporation and Bracknor Investment announced on 19 April 2017, resolved to approve the request of Bracknor Investment to convert a proportion of EUR 50,000 of the convertible notes to the shares in the Company at conversion price of EUR 0,45 per share. The conversion shall be executed by transferring a total of 111.111 treasury shares to Bracknor Investment. After the transfer the Company will have in total 1.331.262 treasury shares.
In Mikkeli on 27 April 2018
Valoe Corporation
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
For more information:
CEO Iikka Savisalo, Valoe Corporation
p. 0405216082
email: iikka.savisalo@valoe.com
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy
Main media
www.valoe.com
Valoe Corporation specializes in the clean energy, especially in photovoltaic solutions. Valoe provides automated production technology for solar modules based on the company’s own technology; production lines for modules; solar modules and special components for solar modules. Valoe's head office is located in Mikkeli, Finland.
