<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
26.03.2018 15:40:00

Conversion of Convertible Notes Pursuant to Financing Arrangement Between Valoe Corporation and Bracknor Investment

Valoe Corporation                      Stock Exchange Release 26 March 2018 at 16.40 (Finnish time)

CONVERSION OF CONVERTIBLE NOTES PURSUANT TO FINANCING ARRANGEMENT BETWEEN VALOE CORPORATION AND BRACKNOR INVESTMENT

The Board of Directors of Valoe Corporation (the "Company") has, pursuant to the terms and conditions of the financing arrangement between Valoe Corporation and Bracknor Investment announced on 19 April 2017, resolved to approve the request of Bracknor Investment to convert a proportion of EUR 30,000 of the convertible notes to the shares in the Company at conversion price of EUR 0.63 per share. The conversion shall be executed by transferring a total of 47,619 treasury shares to Bracknor Investment. After the transfer the Company will have in total 213.880 treasury shares.

In Mikkeli on 26 March 2018

Valoe Corporation

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

For more information:
CEO Iikka Savisalo, Valoe Corporation
p. 0405216082
email: iikka.savisalo@valoe.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy
Main media
www.valoe.com

Valoe Corporation specializes in the clean energy, especially in photovoltaic solutions. Valoe provides automated production technology for solar modules based on the company’s own technology; production lines for modules; solar modules and special components for solar modules. Valoe's head office is located in Mikkeli, Finland.

Nachrichten zu Cencorp Corporationmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Cencorp Corporationmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

12:33
Brentöl erstmals seit Ende Januar wieder bei über 70 USD, Gold als sicherer Hafen gefragt
11:12
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
09:30
Vontobel: Nahrungsergänzung die Ihr Portfolio stärkt: mit 8% p.a. Coupon und 45% Sicherheitspuffer
08:43
SMI schliesst auf Jahrestief
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09:56
J.P. Morgan AM: Anstieg in der für 2019 erwarteten Anzahl an US-Leitzinserhöhungen
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Cencorp Corporation 0.68 -2.86% Cencorp Corporation

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Givaudan will Naturex übernehmen - Naturex-Aktien legen zu, Givaudan verliert nur leicht
Analysten: Das iPhone X dürfte weiterhin für Probleme bei Apple sorgen
Das Energieprojekt in Australien funktioniert gut - Doch Tesla geht viel Geld durch die Lappen
Verpasste Chance: Warren Buffett hat einen Investment-Fehler gemacht
SMI und DAX freundlich
2017 wieder rote Zahlen - Alpiq-Aktien gesucht
Alpiq verkauft laut Medienbericht Gebäudetechnik-Sparte nach Frankreich
Alpiq verkauft offenbar Gebäudetechnik an Bouygues
Darum kann der Euro zum Franken zulegen
Entspannung im Handelskrieg: Wall Street legt kräftig zu

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Entspannung im Handelskrieg: Wall Street legt kräftig zu
Die Wall Street läutet die neue Woche mit kräftigen Gewinnen ein.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB