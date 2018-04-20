Contract CSG Service

Company Announcement no 277

Industrial consortium including Rovsing wins service contract from CNES for CSG

An industrial consortium under the lead of GTD Spain, Barcelona and including Rovsing A/S, Skovlunde has entered into a contract with a total value for Rovsing A/S of EUR 1.232.700. The contract is a 5-year contract running from 2018 until 2022. Rovsing will be responsible for providing quality assurance and configuration control for ground installations and systems at the European space base CSG in Kourou in French Guiana.

This contract was mentioned in Announcement no 274 as a potential new contract. The impact will not affect the adjusted guidance for the current financial year.

Additional information:

Hjalti Pall Thorvardarson, CEO, phone +45 44 200 829

Attachment