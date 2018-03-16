Gender-Diversität: Erfahren Sie hier, wie Sie in dieses nachhaltige Anlagethema investieren können
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
16.03.2018 14:45:00

Continuation of incentive programme

Schouw & Co. has for a number of years operated a share-based incentive programme for the purpose of promoting value creation in Schouw & Co. by aligning the interests of the individuals comprised by the programme and the company's shareholders. Under the programme, the Board of Directors has resolved to award 338,000 share options on the following terms:

The members of the Management Board of Schouw & Co., President Jens Bjerg Sørensen and Vice President Peter Kjær, will be granted 40,000 and 15,000 share options, respectively. Other senior executives, including managers of subsidiaries, comprising 24 persons, will be granted a total of 283,000 share options.

The options are exercisable during a period of 12 months following the publication of the Schouw & Co. Group's Annual Report for the 2020 financial year.

Each share option entitles the holder to purchase one Schouw & Co. share of DKK 10 nominal value. The exercise price is equal to the average official closing share price during the first five business days after the publication of the Schouw & Co. Group’s Annual Report for the 2017 financial year (of DKK 626,90), plus a premium of 3% p.a. with effect from 16 March 2018.

The new options have an aggregate theoretical market value of approximately DKK 19,8 million, calculated on the basis of the Black & Scholes model using 12-month historical volatility (21.1%) based on daily average prices, a risk-free interest rate (-0.38% p.a.) and the share price (DKK 626,90) at the date of issue.


Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørn Ankær Thomsen, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President


Questions relating to the above should be directed to Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, on tel. +45 8611 2222.

2018 Incentive programme

Nachrichten zu Schouw & Comehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Schouw & Comehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

11:24
Vontobel: derinews-Blog Highlights
09:30
DAX: Erholungsmodus bestätigt
08:32
SMI kann Roche-Dividende kompensieren
12.03.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

15.03.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Kräftige Erholung in Lateinamerika in Sicht
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Schouw & Co 611.00 -0.16% Schouw & Co

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Netflix-Chef verdient dank Barack Obama in einer Woche mehrere Millionen US-Dollar
SMI und DAX schliessen freundlich
SNB bleibt unverändert expansiv - Franken bleibt "hoch" bewertet
Bitcoin-Kurs fällt unter 8000 US-Dollar
SMI kaum verändert - DAX nach technischen Problemen fester
Nach Hackerangriff - Kopfgeld für Hinweise auf Bitcoin-Hacker ausgesetzt
Dufry 2017 mit weiterem Wachstum und Gewinnsprung - Aktie unter Druck
Vifor Pharma hält nach gutem Wachstum 2017 an Zielen für 2020 fest - Aktie konnte zulegen
Aktien Schweiz schliessen im Plus - Roche ex Dividende
Swiss Re erzielt im EVM einen Verlust - Management verdient weniger

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen starten freundlich
Der US-Aktienmarkt hat am Freitag fester eröffnet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB