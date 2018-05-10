ContextVision - Annual General Meeting

On the 9th of May 2018, ContextVision held its ordinary Shareholders' Annual General Meeting in Stockholm.

The annual financial report regarding 2017 was presented, and approved by the AGM.



Disposition of financial results according to the proposal of the Board of Directors was approved.



The Managing Director and the Board of Directors were discharged from liability.



Board compensation was decided according to the following: The chairman of the board will be paid SEK 300.000 for the period until next AGM.

Other members of the board, whom are not also main shareholders, will be paid SEK 200.000 for the period until next AGM.



The audit fee will be based on current account.



Erik Danielsen, Martin Hedlund, Karin Bernadotte and Sven Günther-Hanssen were reelected as board members.



No deputy members were elected.



Ernst & Young were reelected as auditor for the coming year, with acting auditor Andreas Troberg.

