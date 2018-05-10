<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
10.05.2018 08:00:22

ContextVision - Annual General Meeting

On the 9th of May 2018, ContextVision held its ordinary Shareholders' Annual General Meeting in Stockholm.

 
  • The annual financial report regarding 2017 was presented, and approved by the AGM.
     
  • Disposition of financial results according to the proposal of the Board of Directors was approved.
     
  • The Managing Director and the Board of Directors were discharged from liability.
     
  • Board compensation was decided according to the following:
    • The chairman of the board will be paid SEK 300.000 for the period until next AGM.
    • Other members of the board, whom are not also main shareholders, will be paid SEK 200.000 for the period until next AGM.
       
  • The audit fee will be based on current account.
     
  • Erik Danielsen, Martin Hedlund, Karin Bernadotte and Sven Günther-Hanssen were reelected as board members.
     
  • No deputy members were elected.
     
  • Ernst & Young were reelected as auditor for the coming year, with acting auditor Andreas Troberg.
     
  • No other matters were processed at the meeting.
 

For further information, please contact:
Ann-Charlotte Linderoth (CFO)
tel +46 (0)8 7503550, e-mail ann-charlotte.linderoth@contextvision.se

 



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: ContextVision AB via Globenewswire

Nachrichten zu Context Vision ABmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Context Vision ABmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

09.05.18
Vontobel: Ihre Einladung für den Zürcher Börsentag
09.05.18
Folgenschwere Entscheidung
08.05.18
SMI schnuppert an der 9.000er-Marke
07.05.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: China mit stabilem Wachstum
30.04.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Context Vision AB 54.80 1.48% Context Vision AB

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Gold: Hochspannung vor Trump-Entscheidung
Tieferes Betriebsergebnis schickt LafargeHolcim-Aktie deutlich abwärts
Warten auf Trump-Entscheidung: SMI und DAX gehen leichter aus dem Handel
Euro hält sich zum Franken stabil
Anleger schicken Schmolz+Bickenbach-Aktie trotz Umsatzssprung abwärts
Commerzbank sieht sich auf gutem Weg zu Gewinnplus und Dividende 2018
Eurokurs stabilisiert sich nach Fall unter 1,19 US-Dollar
Adecco mit weniger Umsatz und Gewinn- Aktie deutlich unter Druck
Trumps Iran-Entscheidung tangiert Eurokurs nur wenig
Endress+Hauser erzielt deutlich mehr Gewinn und schafft 300 neue Stellen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen in der Gewinnzone
Im Donnerstagshandel weisen Asiens Börsen überwiegend positive Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB