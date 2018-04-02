<
02.04.2018 16:02:26

Construction contract in Estonia (office building in Tallinn)


On 2 April 2018, AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, and OÜ Hansa Hotell entered into a contract for the construction of the second stage of an office building, located at Sadama 9, Tallinn. This is a continuation of a contract signed on 23 October 2017 by which AS Merko Ehitus Eesti has conducted construction services for the first stage of that office building.

The contract value of the second stage is approximately EUR 4 million, plus value added tax. The building is scheduled to be completed in March 2019.


AS Merko Ehitus Eesti (www.merko.ee) is Estonian leading construction company, which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering, road, electrical and residential construction.

Additional information: AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, Member of the Management Board, Jaan Mäe, tel. +372 680 5105.


Priit Roosimägi
Head of Group Finance Unit
AS Merko Ehitus
Phone: +372 650 1250
E-mail: priit.roosimagi@merko.ee

AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group consists of Estonia’s leading construction company AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, the Latvian-market-oriented SIA Merks, UAB Merko Statyba that is operating on the Lithuanian market, Peritus Entreprenør AS construction company in Norway and the real estate development business unit along with real estate holding companies. As at the end of 2017, the group employed 755 people and the company’s 2017 revenue was EUR 317.6 million.

