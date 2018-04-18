<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
18.04.2018 10:19:44

Construction contract in Estonia (Kilingi-Nõmme and Tsirguliina substations)


On 18 April 2018, AS Merko Infra, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, and Elering AS entered into contracts for the construction of Kilingi-Nõmme and Tsirguliina substations.

In Kilingi-Nõmme’s new substation a 330 kV switchgear will be built together with a two-storey substation for automatics, control and telecommunication devices.

In Tsirguliina, an old substation will be demolished, and in its stead a new 330 kV switchgear will be built and complemented with second autotransformer. Also, new relay protection and automatics systems will be installed.

The Kilingi-Nõmme substation contract value is approximately EUR 3.1 million, plus value added tax. The Tsirguliina substation contract value is approximately EUR 4.3 million, plus value added tax.

The construction of both substations will start in April 2018 and the works are scheduled to be completed in November 2019. The works will be conducted as a turn-key project.


AS Merko Infra´s main activities include building external networks of water, sewerage and gas pipelines, installing sewerage pump rooms and constructing and renovating storm water systems. Additionally the company is engaged in designing, setting up and building medium- and high-voltage substations and electrical lines.

AS Merko Ehitus Eesti (www.merko.ee) is Estonian leading construction company, which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering, road, electrical and residential construction.


Additional information: AS Merko Infra, Member of the Management Board, Boris Tehnikov, tel. +372 680 5105.


Priit Roosimägi
Head of Group Finance Unit
AS Merko Ehitus
Phone: +372 650 1250
E-mail: priit.roosimagi@merko.ee

AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group consists of Estonia’s leading construction company AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, the Latvian-market-oriented SIA Merks, UAB Merko Statyba that is operating on the Lithuanian market, Peritus Entreprenør AS construction company in Norway and the real estate development business unit along with real estate holding companies. As at the end of 2017, the group employed 757 people and the company’s 2017 revenue was EUR 317.6 million.

Nachrichten zu Merko Ehitus ASmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Merko Ehitus ASmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

08:52
DAX: Hürde genommen
08:41
SMI-Anleger agieren wieder mutiger
17.04.18
Vontobel: Mit 50% Sicherheitspuffer und 7.5% Coupon entspannt durch alle Marktphasen
09.04.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: Zinswende in Europa rückt näher
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Merko Ehitus AS 11.30 0.00% Merko Ehitus AS

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum steigt der Euro über 1,19 Franken
Wieso der Euro am Dienstag zum Franken an Boden gewinnt
Darum kommt der Euro vom Tagestief zurück - Franken mehr unter Druck
Wieso der Euro zum Franken schwach bleibt
Bitcoin-Kurs: Krypto-Hedgefonds sagen neue Rekordhöhen voraus
Tim Draper erwartet einen Bitcoin-Preis von 250'000 Dollar
Sika mit Umsatzrekord im ersten Quartal - Aktien vom Handel ausgesetzt
Horrende Strafe für Apple: Hat der iKonzern Patente verletzt?
Tesla-Zulassungen in der Schweiz und Österreich im März rückläufig
Schweizer Forscher: Der Bitcoin-Markt wird dieses Jahr kräftig einbrechen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Annäherung im Nordkorea-Konflikt: Asiens Börsen beenden Handelstag im Plus
Zur Wochenmitte dominierten an den Aktienmärkten in Fernost die Bullen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB