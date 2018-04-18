Construction contract in Estonia (Kilingi-Nõmme and Tsirguliina substations)





On 18 April 2018, AS Merko Infra, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, and Elering AS entered into contracts for the construction of Kilingi-Nõmme and Tsirguliina substations.

In Kilingi-Nõmme’s new substation a 330 kV switchgear will be built together with a two-storey substation for automatics, control and telecommunication devices.

In Tsirguliina, an old substation will be demolished, and in its stead a new 330 kV switchgear will be built and complemented with second autotransformer. Also, new relay protection and automatics systems will be installed.

The Kilingi-Nõmme substation contract value is approximately EUR 3.1 million, plus value added tax. The Tsirguliina substation contract value is approximately EUR 4.3 million, plus value added tax.

The construction of both substations will start in April 2018 and the works are scheduled to be completed in November 2019. The works will be conducted as a turn-key project.





AS Merko Infra´s main activities include building external networks of water, sewerage and gas pipelines, installing sewerage pump rooms and constructing and renovating storm water systems. Additionally the company is engaged in designing, setting up and building medium- and high-voltage substations and electrical lines.

AS Merko Ehitus Eesti (www.merko.ee) is Estonian leading construction company, which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering, road, electrical and residential construction.





Additional information: AS Merko Infra, Member of the Management Board, Boris Tehnikov, tel. +372 680 5105.





Priit Roosimägi

Head of Group Finance Unit

AS Merko Ehitus

Phone: +372 650 1250

E-mail: priit.roosimagi@merko.ee