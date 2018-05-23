<
23.05.2018 11:30:00

Consolidated interim report for I quarter and 3 months of 2018 (unaudited)

MANAGEMENT REPORT

CEO review

During the first quarter of 2018 Pro Kapital continued construction works of the new T1 Mall of Tallinn shopping and entertainment centre in Tallinn, which is the Company´s largest single-object development project. Active negotiations with several local and international retail operators were carried on. The Company continued residential development activities in Kristiine City in Tallinn, in Kliversala in Riga and Šaltiniu Namai in Vilnius.

In Tallinn, Kristiine City, the Company has completed four apartment buildings where 119 apartments out of 124 have been handed over to the clients. Next three buildings are under construction. Presale has been continuing for all three buildings with 26 apartments presold in the fifth, 14 apartments presold in the sixth and 13 apartments presold in the seventh building at the moment of publishing current interim report. Each building will have 31 apartments.

In Riga, the construction works of River Breeze Residence in Kliversala project were continued and the building was completed at the end of April. 4 luxury apartments have been handed over to the clients and 4 will be handed over in the nearest weeks. 39 apartments are available for sale. Many negotiations are in process with potential new buyers. The projecting works were continued also for Tallinas Residential Complex and for the first stage of office complex in Zvaigznes Quarter.

In Vilnius the first stage of Šaltiniu Namai development has been almost sold. Last year the construction works for the second stage residential buildings started and 72 preliminary agreements have been already signed. Four buildings of the second stage should be completed in the middle of 2019. Our Vilnius real estate portfolio has no further projects for development after completion of Šaltiniu Namai project, therefor the Company is seeking for obtaining attractive developments in the region.

At the end of reporting period the Company recorded net revenue of 6.8 million euros, an increase of 121% as compared to 3.1 million euros in the same period in 2017. Revenues have increased in real estate segment. This segment is influenced by time of completion of the buildings as revenues are recorded at the moment notary deed of sale is concluded. The net result remained negative due to high financial costs, though recorded net loss of 0.1 million euros for the first three months in 2018 was 92% lower as compared to 1.4 million euros loss during the same period in 2017. The Company is working on increasing its efficiency and results are improving. For 2018 we foresee a positive year end result, which is influenced by completion of residential real estate developments in Tallinn and in Riga and opening of T1 Mall of Tallinn.

Overall loans from financial institutions were 35.7 million euros as at 31 March 2018. The loans from minority shareholders were 0.3 million euros. The Company had 10.2 million euros worth convertible bonds debt and 28.9 million euros worth non-convertible bonds debt at the end of reporting date.

As at 31 March 2018 there were 84 employees working in the Company, 45 of them were employed in the hotel and property maintenance business.

Paolo Michelozzi
CEO

Key figures

Total revenue was 6 798 thousand euros, an increase of 121% compared to the reference period (2017 3M: 3 074 thousand euros for continuing operations and 3 614 thousand euros including discontinued operations). Revenues of the Company depend on completing residential developments, as sales revenues are recorded at the moment of handing over the premises. Positive results of the first quarter of 2018 were influenced by completion of the 4th apartment building in a Kristina Houses development and renovated Marsi 6 building in Tallinn as presales were turned into notarised sales transactions.

Goss profit was 1 804 thousand euros, an increase of 122% compared to the reference period (2017 3M: 814 thousand euros for continuing operations and 935 thousand euros including discontinued operations).  Gross profit margin of continuing operations increased by 1%.

Operating result increased by 1 212 thousand euros (231%) compared to the reference period, totalling to operating profit of 687 thousand euros (2017 3M: loss of 525 thousand euros for continuing operations and loss of 497 thousand euros including discontinued operations). Operating result of the period was influenced positively by real estate sales in Tallinn.

Net result increased positively by 1 284 thousand euros (92%) compared to the reference period, totalling still to negative result of 118 thousand euros (2017 3M: loss of 1 402 thousand euros for continuing operations and loss of 1 429 thousand euros including discontinued operations). The net result of the period was influenced positively by real estate sales in Tallinn. Nevertheless, high interest costs resulted in negative bottom line.

 Continuing operationsContinuing and
discontinued operations
 2018 3M2017 3M2017 12M2018 3M2017 3M2017 12M
       
Revenue, th EUR6 7983 07412 0776 7983 61414 098
Gross profit, th EUR1 8048144 5611 8049355 380
Gross profit, %27%26%38%27%26%38%
Operating result, th EUR 687-5251 797687-4972 385
Operating result, %10%-17%15%10%-14%17%
Net result, th EUR-118-1 402-953-118-1 429-518
Net result, %-2%-46%-8%-2%-40%-4%
       
Earnings per share, EUR-0.00-0.03-0.02-0.00-0.03-0.01

 31.03.201831.03.201731.12.2017
    
Total Assets, th EUR183 962144 439175 158
Total Liabilities, th EUR 101 39866 14392 476
Total Equity, th EUR82 56478 29682 682
Debt / Equity1.230.841.12
    
Return on Assets, %-0.1%-1.0%-0.3%
Return on Equity, %-0.1%-1.8%-0.6%
Net asset value per share, EUR1.461.441.46


CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Consolidated interim statement of financial position

in thousands of euros31.03.201831.03.201731.12.2017
ASSETS   
Current assets   
Cash and cash equivalents8 2553 33110 317
Current receivables4 4594 5684 888
Inventories39 48827 08638 024
Total current assets52 17234 98553 229
Non-current assets   
Non-current receivables364137
Property, plant and equipment7 12518 2617 435
Investment property 124 31690 855114 140
Intangible assets313297317
Total non-current assets131 790109 454121 929
TOTAL ASSETS183 962144 439175 158
    
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY   
Current liabilities   
Current debt 10 6677 6546 738
Customer advances6 9203 8467 224
Current payables12 2103 97810 091
Tax liabilities510675132
Short-term provisions176203170
Total current liabilities30 48316 35624 355
Non-current liabilities   
Long-term debt 64 65144 43362 527
Other non-current payables4 1521 8273 437
Deferred income tax liabilities2 0043 3482 058
Long-term provisions10817999
Total non-current liabilities70 91549 78768 121
TOTAL LIABILITIES101 39866 14392 476
    
Equity attributable to owners of the Company   
Share capital in nominal value11 33810 85411 338
Share premium5 6611 8165 661
Statutory reserve1 0821 0821 082
Revaluation reserve3 2629 4623 256
Retained earnings59 94455 01760 369
Loss for the period-96-1 411-419
Total equity attributable to owners of the Company81 19176 82081 287
Non-controlling interest1 3731 4761 395
TOTAL EQUITY82 56478 29682 682
    
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY183 962144 439175 158


Consolidated interim statements of comprehensive income

in thousands of euros2018 3MAdjusted
2017 3M 		2017 12M
    
CONTINUING OPERATIONS   
Operating income   
Revenue6 7983 07412 077
Cost of goods sold-4 994-2 260-7 516
Gross profit1 8048144 561
    
Marketing expenses-179-188-822
Administrative expenses-1 085-1 193-5 256
Other income176454 114
Other expenses-29-37-800
Operating profit/ loss687-5251 797
    
Financial income116
Financial expense-859-847-3 352
Loss before income tax-171-1 371-1 549
Income tax53-31596
Loss from continuing operations-118-1 402-953
    
Profit/ loss from discontinued operations0-27435
Loss for the period-118-1 429-518
    
Attributable to:   
Equity holders of the parent-96-1 411-419
Non-controlling interest-22-18-99
    
Other comprehensive income, net of income tax    
Income that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit   
Net change in properties revaluation reserve00-4
Total comprehensive income for the year-118-1 429-522
Attributable to:   
Equity holders of the parent-96-1 411-423
Non-controlling interest-22-18-99
    
Earnings per share from continuing operations (EUR)-0.00-0.030.02
Earnings per share for the period (EUR)-0.00-0.030.02


Consolidated interim statements of cash flows

in thousands of euros2018 3MAdjusted
2017 3M 		2017 12M
    
Cash flows from operating activities   
Loss for the year-118-1 429-518
Adjustments for:   
  Depreciation and amortisation of non-current assets52175-455
  Gain from disposal of property, plant and equipment-180-3 045
  Change in fair value of property, plant and equipment00-26
  Change in fair value of investment property00-530
  Loss from disposal of shares of subsidiaries00346
  Finance income and costs8588873 460
  Other non-monetary changes (net amounts)-50312 58412 410
Changes in working capital:   
  Trade receivables and prepayments430-93-408
  Inventories-1 464-12 942-23 880
  Liabilities and prepayments2 850-1 7526 556
  Provisions 1912-101
Net cash used in/ generated by operating activities2 053-2 558-5 281
    
Cash flows from investing activities   
Payments for property, plant and equipment-57-98-281
Payments for intangible assets0-24-52
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment33606 651
Payments for investment property-9 290-4 085-24 772
Net cash from disposal of shares of subsidiaries006 249
Interests received116
Net cash used in/ generated by investing activities-9 010-4 206-12 199
    
Cash flows from financing activities   
Proceeds from increase of share capital004 328
Net changes related to non-controlling interests00-480
Proceeds from bonds001 446
Redemption of convertible bonds0-522-773
Proceeds from borrowings7 4436 45028 260
Repayment of borrowings-2 051-168-7 048
Interests paid-527-567-3 318
Net cash used in/ generated by financing activities4 8654 71322 415
    
Net change in cash and cash equivalents-2 092-2 0514 935
    
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period10 3175 3825 382
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period8 2253 33110 317


Allan Remmelkoor
Member of the Board
+372 614 4920
prokapital@prokapital.ee

Attachment

