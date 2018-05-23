Consolidated interim report for I quarter and 3 months of 2018 (unaudited)

MANAGEMENT REPORT

CEO review

During the first quarter of 2018 Pro Kapital continued construction works of the new T1 Mall of Tallinn shopping and entertainment centre in Tallinn, which is the Company´s largest single-object development project. Active negotiations with several local and international retail operators were carried on. The Company continued residential development activities in Kristiine City in Tallinn, in Kliversala in Riga and Šaltiniu Namai in Vilnius.

In Tallinn, Kristiine City, the Company has completed four apartment buildings where 119 apartments out of 124 have been handed over to the clients. Next three buildings are under construction. Presale has been continuing for all three buildings with 26 apartments presold in the fifth, 14 apartments presold in the sixth and 13 apartments presold in the seventh building at the moment of publishing current interim report. Each building will have 31 apartments.

In Riga, the construction works of River Breeze Residence in Kliversala project were continued and the building was completed at the end of April. 4 luxury apartments have been handed over to the clients and 4 will be handed over in the nearest weeks. 39 apartments are available for sale. Many negotiations are in process with potential new buyers. The projecting works were continued also for Tallinas Residential Complex and for the first stage of office complex in Zvaigznes Quarter.

In Vilnius the first stage of Šaltiniu Namai development has been almost sold. Last year the construction works for the second stage residential buildings started and 72 preliminary agreements have been already signed. Four buildings of the second stage should be completed in the middle of 2019. Our Vilnius real estate portfolio has no further projects for development after completion of Šaltiniu Namai project, therefor the Company is seeking for obtaining attractive developments in the region.

At the end of reporting period the Company recorded net revenue of 6.8 million euros, an increase of 121% as compared to 3.1 million euros in the same period in 2017. Revenues have increased in real estate segment. This segment is influenced by time of completion of the buildings as revenues are recorded at the moment notary deed of sale is concluded. The net result remained negative due to high financial costs, though recorded net loss of 0.1 million euros for the first three months in 2018 was 92% lower as compared to 1.4 million euros loss during the same period in 2017. The Company is working on increasing its efficiency and results are improving. For 2018 we foresee a positive year end result, which is influenced by completion of residential real estate developments in Tallinn and in Riga and opening of T1 Mall of Tallinn.

Overall loans from financial institutions were 35.7 million euros as at 31 March 2018. The loans from minority shareholders were 0.3 million euros. The Company had 10.2 million euros worth convertible bonds debt and 28.9 million euros worth non-convertible bonds debt at the end of reporting date.

As at 31 March 2018 there were 84 employees working in the Company, 45 of them were employed in the hotel and property maintenance business.

Paolo Michelozzi

CEO

Key figures

Total revenue was 6 798 thousand euros, an increase of 121% compared to the reference period (2017 3M: 3 074 thousand euros for continuing operations and 3 614 thousand euros including discontinued operations). Revenues of the Company depend on completing residential developments, as sales revenues are recorded at the moment of handing over the premises. Positive results of the first quarter of 2018 were influenced by completion of the 4th apartment building in a Kristina Houses development and renovated Marsi 6 building in Tallinn as presales were turned into notarised sales transactions.

Goss profit was 1 804 thousand euros, an increase of 122% compared to the reference period (2017 3M: 814 thousand euros for continuing operations and 935 thousand euros including discontinued operations). Gross profit margin of continuing operations increased by 1%.

Operating result increased by 1 212 thousand euros (231%) compared to the reference period, totalling to operating profit of 687 thousand euros (2017 3M: loss of 525 thousand euros for continuing operations and loss of 497 thousand euros including discontinued operations). Operating result of the period was influenced positively by real estate sales in Tallinn.

Net result increased positively by 1 284 thousand euros (92%) compared to the reference period, totalling still to negative result of 118 thousand euros (2017 3M: loss of 1 402 thousand euros for continuing operations and loss of 1 429 thousand euros including discontinued operations). The net result of the period was influenced positively by real estate sales in Tallinn. Nevertheless, high interest costs resulted in negative bottom line.

Continuing operations Continuing and

discontinued operations 2018 3M 2017 3M 2017 12M 2018 3M 2017 3M 2017 12M Revenue, th EUR 6 798 3 074 12 077 6 798 3 614 14 098 Gross profit, th EUR 1 804 814 4 561 1 804 935 5 380 Gross profit, % 27% 26% 38% 27% 26% 38% Operating result, th EUR 687 -525 1 797 687 -497 2 385 Operating result, % 10% -17% 15% 10% -14% 17% Net result, th EUR -118 -1 402 -953 -118 -1 429 -518 Net result, % -2% -46% -8% -2% -40% -4% Earnings per share, EUR -0.00 -0.03 -0.02 -0.00 -0.03 -0.01

31.03.2018 31.03.2017 31.12.2017 Total Assets, th EUR 183 962 144 439 175 158 Total Liabilities, th EUR 101 398 66 143 92 476 Total Equity, th EUR 82 564 78 296 82 682 Debt / Equity 1.23 0.84 1.12 Return on Assets, % -0.1% -1.0% -0.3% Return on Equity, % -0.1% -1.8% -0.6% Net asset value per share, EUR 1.46 1.44 1.46





CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Consolidated interim statement of financial position

in thousands of euros 31.03.2018 31.03.2017 31.12.2017 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 8 255 3 331 10 317 Current receivables 4 459 4 568 4 888 Inventories 39 488 27 086 38 024 Total current assets 52 172 34 985 53 229 Non-current assets Non-current receivables 36 41 37 Property, plant and equipment 7 125 18 261 7 435 Investment property 124 316 90 855 114 140 Intangible assets 313 297 317 Total non-current assets 131 790 109 454 121 929 TOTAL ASSETS 183 962 144 439 175 158 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Current debt 10 667 7 654 6 738 Customer advances 6 920 3 846 7 224 Current payables 12 210 3 978 10 091 Tax liabilities 510 675 132 Short-term provisions 176 203 170 Total current liabilities 30 483 16 356 24 355 Non-current liabilities Long-term debt 64 651 44 433 62 527 Other non-current payables 4 152 1 827 3 437 Deferred income tax liabilities 2 004 3 348 2 058 Long-term provisions 108 179 99 Total non-current liabilities 70 915 49 787 68 121 TOTAL LIABILITIES 101 398 66 143 92 476 Equity attributable to owners of the Company Share capital in nominal value 11 338 10 854 11 338 Share premium 5 661 1 816 5 661 Statutory reserve 1 082 1 082 1 082 Revaluation reserve 3 262 9 462 3 256 Retained earnings 59 944 55 017 60 369 Loss for the period -96 -1 411 -419 Total equity attributable to owners of the Company 81 191 76 820 81 287 Non-controlling interest 1 373 1 476 1 395 TOTAL EQUITY 82 564 78 296 82 682 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 183 962 144 439 175 158





Consolidated interim statements of comprehensive income

in thousands of euros 2018 3M Adjusted

2017 3M 2017 12M CONTINUING OPERATIONS Operating income Revenue 6 798 3 074 12 077 Cost of goods sold -4 994 -2 260 -7 516 Gross profit 1 804 814 4 561 Marketing expenses -179 -188 -822 Administrative expenses -1 085 -1 193 -5 256 Other income 176 45 4 114 Other expenses -29 -37 -800 Operating profit/ loss 687 -525 1 797 Financial income 1 1 6 Financial expense -859 -847 -3 352 Loss before income tax -171 -1 371 -1 549 Income tax 53 -31 596 Loss from continuing operations -118 -1 402 -953 Profit/ loss from discontinued operations 0 -27 435 Loss for the period -118 -1 429 -518 Attributable to: Equity holders of the parent -96 -1 411 -419 Non-controlling interest -22 -18 -99 Other comprehensive income, net of income tax Income that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit Net change in properties revaluation reserve 0 0 -4 Total comprehensive income for the year -118 -1 429 -522 Attributable to: Equity holders of the parent -96 -1 411 -423 Non-controlling interest -22 -18 -99 Earnings per share from continuing operations (EUR) -0.00 -0.03 0.02 Earnings per share for the period (EUR) -0.00 -0.03 0.02





Consolidated interim statements of cash flows

in thousands of euros 2018 3M Adjusted

2017 3M 2017 12M Cash flows from operating activities Loss for the year -118 -1 429 -518 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortisation of non-current assets 52 175 -455 Gain from disposal of property, plant and equipment -18 0 -3 045 Change in fair value of property, plant and equipment 0 0 -26 Change in fair value of investment property 0 0 -530 Loss from disposal of shares of subsidiaries 0 0 346 Finance income and costs 858 887 3 460 Other non-monetary changes (net amounts) -503 12 584 12 410 Changes in working capital: Trade receivables and prepayments 430 -93 -408 Inventories -1 464 -12 942 -23 880 Liabilities and prepayments 2 850 -1 752 6 556 Provisions 19 12 -101 Net cash used in/ generated by operating activities 2 053 -2 558 -5 281 Cash flows from investing activities Payments for property, plant and equipment -57 -98 -281 Payments for intangible assets 0 -24 -52 Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 336 0 6 651 Payments for investment property -9 290 -4 085 -24 772 Net cash from disposal of shares of subsidiaries 0 0 6 249 Interests received 1 1 6 Net cash used in/ generated by investing activities -9 010 -4 206 -12 199 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from increase of share capital 0 0 4 328 Net changes related to non-controlling interests 0 0 -480 Proceeds from bonds 0 0 1 446 Redemption of convertible bonds 0 -522 -773 Proceeds from borrowings 7 443 6 450 28 260 Repayment of borrowings -2 051 -168 -7 048 Interests paid -527 -567 -3 318 Net cash used in/ generated by financing activities 4 865 4 713 22 415 Net change in cash and cash equivalents -2 092 -2 051 4 935 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 10 317 5 382 5 382 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 8 225 3 331 10 317





Allan Remmelkoor

Member of the Board

+372 614 4920

prokapital@prokapital.ee

Attachment