15.03.2018 05:01:00
Conquer Tax Season with Tips from U.S. News Money
WASHINGTON, March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Tax season is in full force, but there's no need to stress – with less than a month left to track down W2s, U.S. News & World Report provides the resources to help consumers stay on top of their taxes this year. Stay in the know with tips from U.S. News Personal Finance Editor Susannah Snider:
"Taxes can be a daunting task for any household, especially with the uncertainty that follows a new tax plan," Snider said. "At U.S. News Money, we're here to provide comprehensive trends, tips and analysis that give all consumers the opportunity to create and implement an action plan for their taxes this year and in the future."
Here are additional resources to assist in conquering the season:
- Everything You Should Know About Tax Refunds
- Know How and Where to Store Your Tax Documents
- Here's What to Know About Filing Taxes
- Take Advantage of Family-Specific Deductions and Credits on Your 2017 Taxes
- Tax Tips for Self-Employed and On-Demand Workers
U.S. News has kept abreast of trends in the workplace and investing, including the growing gig economy, the popularity of bitcoin, the GOP tax plan and the impact of those trends on this year's taxes. In addition, consumers can access updated resources on tax returns, tax refunds, tax documents and other evergreen information that filers can use year after year.
About U.S. News & World Report
U.S. News & World Report is a digital news and information company that empowers people to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. Focusing on Education, Health, Personal Finance, Travel, Cars and News & Opinion, USNews.com provides consumer advice, rankings, news and analysis to serve people making complex decisions throughout all stages of life. More than 30 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/conquer-tax-season-with-tips-from-us-news-money-300614175.html
SOURCE U.S. News & World Report
