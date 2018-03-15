Gender-Diversität: Erfahren Sie hier, wie Sie in dieses nachhaltige Anlagethema investieren können
15.03.2018 05:01:00

Conquer Tax Season with Tips from U.S. News Money

WASHINGTON, March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Tax season is in full force, but there's no need to stress – with less than a month left to track down W2s, U.S. News & World Report provides the resources to help consumers stay on top of their taxes this year. Stay in the know with tips from U.S. News Personal Finance Editor Susannah Snider:

  • What, exactly, is a tax refund? Don't think of a refund as "free money" – it's actually already yours. In fact, experts often describe the money in your refund as an interest-free loan to Uncle Sam. That money could be better spent growing in a retirement account, padding your emergency savings or funding another financial goal. If you're consistently receiving massive tax refunds, consider whether you should adjust your withholding.
  • Get the most out of your refund. Get started on your taxes at the beginning of the year, if possible, so the race against the clock doesn't cause you to forget or neglect potential tax credits or subsidies that could be in your pocket. Filing early will also help protect you against a common financial scam in which fraudsters file a tax return in your name and steal your refund.
  • Once you receive a tax refund, use it wisely. While treating yourself isn't always a bad idea, if you have more pressing financial obligations, or your emergency fund needs a boost, use some of that money to help reach those financial goals.

    • U.S. News & World Report Logo. (PRNewsFoto/U.S. News Media Group)

    "Taxes can be a daunting task for any household, especially with the uncertainty that follows a new tax plan," Snider said. "At U.S. News Money, we're here to provide comprehensive trends, tips and analysis that give all consumers the opportunity to create and implement an action plan for their taxes this year and in the future."

    Here are additional resources to assist in conquering the season:

    U.S. News has kept abreast of trends in the workplace and investing, including the growing gig economy, the popularity of bitcoin, the GOP tax plan and the impact of those trends on this year's taxes. In addition, consumers can access updated resources on tax returns, tax refunds, tax documents and other evergreen information that filers can use year after year.

    About U.S. News & World Report
    U.S. News & World Report is a digital news and information company that empowers people to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. Focusing on Education, Health, Personal Finance, Travel, Cars and News & Opinion, USNews.com provides consumer advice, rankings, news and analysis to serve people making complex decisions throughout all stages of life. More than 30 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

    Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/conquer-tax-season-with-tips-from-us-news-money-300614175.html

    SOURCE U.S. News & World Report

    Eintrag hinzufügen

    Newssuche

    GO

    Inside (Anzeige)

    14.03.18
    		Vontobel: Chance auf einen zweiten Coupon - mit Goldminenaktien
    14.03.18
    		Feste Metallpreise nach guten China-Daten
    14.03.18
    		SMI droht Ungemach
    12.03.18
    		Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
    02.10.17
    		SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
    mehr

    Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

    14.03.18
    		J.P. Morgan AM: Auch in Europa rückt die geldpolitische Wende näher
    01.03.18
    		Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
    mehr

    Meistgelesene Nachrichten

    Nach Hackerangriff - Kopfgeld für Hinweise auf Bitcoin-Hacker ausgesetzt
    Siemens-Tochter Healthineers wird Maximalpreis wohl verfehlen
    Aryzta: VR-Präsident und CEO kaufen Aktien
    Wall Street geht rot aus dem Handel
    Credit-Suisse-CEO: Bevorzuge Aktienrückkäufe gegenüber Dividendenausschüttungen
    Darum gibt der Euro zum Dollar nach - fester zum Franken
    SMI schliesst mit Verlust -- DAX konnte leicht zulegen
    Sensirion geht am 22. März an die Börse - Preisspanne für IPO bei 28 bis 36 CHF
    Rheinmetall gewinnt Milliarden-Auftrag für den Boxer in Australien - Aktie legt deutlich zu
    adidas verwöhnt Aktionäre und macht Hoffnung für Tochter Reebok

    Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

    Wall Street geht rot aus dem Handel
    Der US-Aktienmarkt hat zur Wochenmitte Verluste verzeichnet.

    Finanzen.net News

    Nachrichten

    pagehit

    Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
    schlecht sehr gut


    Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

    Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

    Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB