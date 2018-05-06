Congratulations to the 2017 CAJ Award recipients!

TORONTO, May 5, 2018 /CNW/ - The Canadian Association of Journalists is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2017 CAJ Awards for outstanding investigative journalism.

This included presenting the McGillivray Award to the team behind Unfounded, published by the Globe and Mail, recognizing Canada's top investigative journalism broadcast and/or published last year. The work behind Unfounded uncovered a troubling lapse in how sexual assaults are investigated by law enforcement across Canada. Part of its impact has been the review of tens of thousands of cases previously marked unfounded, along with the re-opening of hundreds of investigations.

Unfounded was also recognized as the recipient in the data journalism category earlier in the evening.

The awards were presented at the conclusion of the 2018 CAJ conference, held at the Hyatt Regency in Toronto, during the awards gala MC'd by Ginella Massa.

The recipients in the OPEN MEDIA category are:

Rachel Mendleson, Lynn McAuley, Jon Ohayon, Anne Marie Jackson, Tania Pereira, Brian Liu, Cameron Tulk, David Schnitman, Fadi Yaacoub, Andrew Bailey, Linda Guerriero, Lynette Fortune, Mark Kelley, Loretta Hicks, Hans Vanderzande, Jim Williamson, Julian Sher, John Chipman, Kathleen Goldhar, Elizabeth Hoath, Susan Ormiston

Motherisk investigation

CBC Radio – The Current, CBC The Fifth Estate, The Toronto Star

The recipient in the COMMUNITY MEDIA category is:

Michael Robinson

New Brunswick's Sidelined Ambulances

Telegraph-Journal, Saint John, N.B.

The recipients in the OPEN BROADCAST FEATURE category are:

Harvey Cashore, Kimberly Ivany, Gillian Findlay, Loretta Hicks, Frederic Zalac, Martyne Bourdeau

The Untouchables

CBC News: The Fifth Estate

The recipients in the OPEN BROADCAST NEWS category are:

Kathleen Martens, Paul Barnsley, Holly Moore

Truth? Or reconciliation?

APTN Investigates

The recipient in the COMMUNITY BROADCAST category is:

Dean Stoltz

Dying with Dignity

CHEK News, Victoria, B.C.

The recipients in the CAJ / GLOBENEWSWIRE DATA JOURNALISM AWARD are:

Robyn Doolittle, Michael Pereira, Jeremy Agius, Laura Blenkinsop

Unfounded

The Globe and Mail

The recipients in the ONLINE MEDIA category are:

Geoff Leo

The China Connection

CBC News Saskatchewan

The recipient in the PHOTOJOURNALISM category is:

Ed Ou

Portfolio drawn from Children of a Poisoned River

CBC News

The recipients in the SCOOP category are:

Erica Johnson, James Roberts, Amar Parmar, Dave Pizer, Karen Burgess

The Big Bank Upsell

CBC News Go Public

The recipient in the DAILY EXCELLENCE category is:

Kenneth Jackson

Three First Nations girls died in Ontario group homes in last 6 months

APTN National News

The recipient in the TEXT FEATURE category is:

Betty Ann Adam

How I lost my mother, found my family, recovered my identity

The StarPhoenix, Saskatoon, Sask.

The recipient in the JHR / CAJ AWARD FOR HUMAN RIGHTS REPORTING is:

Cullen Crozier

Against their will

APTN Investigates

The recipient of the JHR / CAJ EMERGING INDIGENOUS JOURNALIST AWARD is:

Willow Fiddler

Portfolio entry

APTN National News

The recipients in the CWA CANADA / CAJ AWARD FOR LABOUR REPORTING are:

Sara Mojtehedzadeh, Brendan Kennedy, Randy Risling, Frances Kelly, Kevin Donovan, Natasha Grzincic, Cameron Tulk, David Schnitman, Erin Nespoli, Andy Bailey, Tania Pereira, Brian Liu

Undercover in Temp Nation

Toronto Star

The recipients in the APTN / CAJ RECONCILIATION AWARD are:

Kristin Nelson, Josh Bloch, Kathleen Goldhar

I want to understand - Ottawa police sergeant openly apologizes for racist comments

CBC Radio – The Current

The recipients in the STUDENT AWARD OF EXCELLENCE are:

Jolene Rudisuela, Amy Simpson, Lexi Wright

Closing Midfield

Mount Royal University / Calgary Journal

Consistent with information in the entry package instructions, judges had the discretion to name between one and five finalists in each award category. There were a total 284 entries for the 2017 awards program.

The CAJ congratulates all the recipients and finalists for the 2017 and thanks all those who submitted entries for consideration. Many judges once again noted the excellent quality and breadth of work contained within the entries submitted into the program.

Journalists continue to produce striking, important and meaningful work that educates, informs, exposes, uncovers, affects change and makes our communities better places to live. The CAJ is proud to play a small role in recognizing the best of this work on an annual basis.

The Canadian Association of Journalists is a professional organization with about 600 members across Canada. The CAJ's primary roles are public-interest advocacy work and professional development for its members.

www.caj.ca | www.facebook.com/CdnAssocJournalists | www.twitter.com/CAJ

SOURCE Canadian Association of Journalists