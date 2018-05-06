|
Congratulations to the 2017 CAJ Award recipients!
TORONTO, May 5, 2018 /CNW/ - The Canadian Association of Journalists is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2017 CAJ Awards for outstanding investigative journalism.
This included presenting the McGillivray Award to the team behind Unfounded, published by the Globe and Mail, recognizing Canada's top investigative journalism broadcast and/or published last year. The work behind Unfounded uncovered a troubling lapse in how sexual assaults are investigated by law enforcement across Canada. Part of its impact has been the review of tens of thousands of cases previously marked unfounded, along with the re-opening of hundreds of investigations.
Unfounded was also recognized as the recipient in the data journalism category earlier in the evening.
The awards were presented at the conclusion of the 2018 CAJ conference, held at the Hyatt Regency in Toronto, during the awards gala MC'd by Ginella Massa.
The recipients in the OPEN MEDIA category are:
Rachel Mendleson, Lynn McAuley, Jon Ohayon, Anne Marie Jackson, Tania Pereira, Brian Liu, Cameron Tulk, David Schnitman, Fadi Yaacoub, Andrew Bailey, Linda Guerriero, Lynette Fortune, Mark Kelley, Loretta Hicks, Hans Vanderzande, Jim Williamson, Julian Sher, John Chipman, Kathleen Goldhar, Elizabeth Hoath, Susan Ormiston
Motherisk investigation
CBC Radio – The Current, CBC The Fifth Estate, The Toronto Star
The recipient in the COMMUNITY MEDIA category is:
Michael Robinson
New Brunswick's Sidelined Ambulances
Telegraph-Journal, Saint John, N.B.
The recipients in the OPEN BROADCAST FEATURE category are:
Harvey Cashore, Kimberly Ivany, Gillian Findlay, Loretta Hicks, Frederic Zalac, Martyne Bourdeau
The Untouchables
CBC News: The Fifth Estate
The recipients in the OPEN BROADCAST NEWS category are:
Kathleen Martens, Paul Barnsley, Holly Moore
Truth? Or reconciliation?
APTN Investigates
The recipient in the COMMUNITY BROADCAST category is:
Dean Stoltz
Dying with Dignity
CHEK News, Victoria, B.C.
The recipients in the CAJ / GLOBENEWSWIRE DATA JOURNALISM AWARD are:
Robyn Doolittle, Michael Pereira, Jeremy Agius, Laura Blenkinsop
Unfounded
The Globe and Mail
The recipients in the ONLINE MEDIA category are:
Geoff Leo
The China Connection
CBC News Saskatchewan
The recipient in the PHOTOJOURNALISM category is:
Ed Ou
Portfolio drawn from Children of a Poisoned River
CBC News
The recipients in the SCOOP category are:
Erica Johnson, James Roberts, Amar Parmar, Dave Pizer, Karen Burgess
The Big Bank Upsell
CBC News Go Public
The recipient in the DAILY EXCELLENCE category is:
Kenneth Jackson
Three First Nations girls died in Ontario group homes in last 6 months
APTN National News
The recipient in the TEXT FEATURE category is:
Betty Ann Adam
How I lost my mother, found my family, recovered my identity
The StarPhoenix, Saskatoon, Sask.
The recipient in the JHR / CAJ AWARD FOR HUMAN RIGHTS REPORTING is:
Cullen Crozier
Against their will
APTN Investigates
The recipient of the JHR / CAJ EMERGING INDIGENOUS JOURNALIST AWARD is:
Willow Fiddler
Portfolio entry
APTN National News
The recipients in the CWA CANADA / CAJ AWARD FOR LABOUR REPORTING are:
Sara Mojtehedzadeh, Brendan Kennedy, Randy Risling, Frances Kelly, Kevin Donovan, Natasha Grzincic, Cameron Tulk, David Schnitman, Erin Nespoli, Andy Bailey, Tania Pereira, Brian Liu
Undercover in Temp Nation
Toronto Star
The recipients in the APTN / CAJ RECONCILIATION AWARD are:
Kristin Nelson, Josh Bloch, Kathleen Goldhar
I want to understand - Ottawa police sergeant openly apologizes for racist comments
CBC Radio – The Current
The recipients in the STUDENT AWARD OF EXCELLENCE are:
Jolene Rudisuela, Amy Simpson, Lexi Wright
Closing Midfield
Mount Royal University / Calgary Journal
Consistent with information in the entry package instructions, judges had the discretion to name between one and five finalists in each award category. There were a total 284 entries for the 2017 awards program.
The CAJ congratulates all the recipients and finalists for the 2017 and thanks all those who submitted entries for consideration. Many judges once again noted the excellent quality and breadth of work contained within the entries submitted into the program.
Journalists continue to produce striking, important and meaningful work that educates, informs, exposes, uncovers, affects change and makes our communities better places to live. The CAJ is proud to play a small role in recognizing the best of this work on an annual basis.
The Canadian Association of Journalists is a professional organization with about 600 members across Canada. The CAJ's primary roles are public-interest advocacy work and professional development for its members.
www.caj.ca | www.facebook.com/CdnAssocJournalists | www.twitter.com/CAJ
SOURCE Canadian Association of Journalists
