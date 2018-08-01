01.08.2018 19:00:00

Compensation Resources, Inc. Releases its 2018-2019 Annual Salary Budget Planning Survey Report

UPPER SADDLE RIVER, N.J., Aug. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Compensation Resources, Inc. (CRI) is pleased to announce that results have been published for the 2018-2019 Annual Salary Budget Planning Survey. Findings represent data collected from participating organizations in all industry classifications. There were 207 organizations that participated in this year's study.

This survey reports data for average merit/salary increases, salary structure movement, short-term and long-term incentive plans, and total compensation package mix.

Results are available at a cost of $140 and can be purchased at http://www.compensationresources.com. To learn more about this survey or CRI's other survey offerings, please contact Diana Neelman at 877-934-0505 x105.

About Compensation Resources, Inc. (CRI): CRI provides compensation and human resource consulting services to mid and small cap public companies, private, family-owned, and closely held firms, as well as not-for-profit organizations. CRI specializes in executive compensation, sales compensation, pay-for-performance and incentive compensation, performance management programs, expert witness services, and custom surveys.

Diana D. Neelman, CCP, SHRM-CP
Principal, Executive Vice President
Compensation Resources, Inc.
877-934-0505 x105
http://www.CompensationResources.com

 

SOURCE Compensation Resources Inc

