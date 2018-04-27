Compagnie Financière Tradition: Annual Report 2017 - Board of Directors change

The Annual Report and Accounts 2017 of Compagnie Financière Tradition SA is available on the

Compagnie Financière Tradition's annual general meeting will be held on Thursday, 24 May 2018 at

3.30 pm at the Hotel Beau-Rivage Palace, Lausanne. Notice of the meeting with the agenda and

proposals of the Board of Directors is published on 27 April 2018 in the "FOSC" and in the press, and is also available on the Company's website at

For information and subject to approval of the General meeting of shareholders, Compagnie

Financière Tradition SA shares will go ex-dividend on 28 May 2018 and the dividend will be paid in

cash on 30 May 2018.





Compagnie Financière Tradition SA (CFT) announced that Pierre Languetin, director of the Company since 1995 has decided not to seek re-election to the Board of Directors at the next General Meeting in order to devote more time to his occupations.





The Chairman and the entire Board of Directors, as well as the Management wish to extend their

warmest thanks to him for having accompanied the takeover of the Company by VIEL & Cie in 1997,

as well as his consistent loyalty and commitment and his involvement in the Group's growth and

development over the years.





To express its gratitude, the Company grants the title of Honorary President to Mr. Pierre Languetin.





The Board of Directors will recommend the appointment of Mr Eric Solvet, 49, as director of the

Company. Eric Solvet is adjunct Professor of Finance at Chulalongkorn University (Thailand). He was a consultant with McKinsey & Co. and, prior to that, an investment banker with Nomura International.





He holds an MBA from Stanford University (USA) and brings to the Board over 20 years of experience in strategy development, M&A transactions and integration and performance transformation in the financial services industry.