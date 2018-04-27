<
27.04.2018 06:30:41

Compagnie Financière Tradition: Annual Report 2017 - Board of Directors change

Compagnie Financière Tradition / Compagnie Financière Tradition: Annual Report 2017 - Board of Directors change . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release
Lausanne, 27 April 2018
 
Annual Report 2017
of Compagnie Financière Tradition SA
-
Board of Directors change
 
 
The Annual Report and Accounts 2017 of Compagnie Financière Tradition SA is available on the
Company's website at http://www.tradition.com/financials/reports.aspx

Compagnie Financière Tradition's annual general meeting will be held on Thursday, 24 May 2018 at
3.30 pm at the Hotel Beau-Rivage Palace, Lausanne. Notice of the meeting with the agenda and
proposals of the Board of Directors is published on 27 April 2018 in the "FOSC" and in the press, and is also available on the Company's website at
http://tradition.com/financials/press-releases/2018.aspx

For information and subject to approval of the General meeting of shareholders, Compagnie
Financière Tradition SA shares will go ex-dividend on 28 May 2018 and the dividend will be paid in
cash on 30 May 2018.

Compagnie Financière Tradition SA (CFT) announced that Pierre Languetin, director of the Company since 1995 has decided not to seek re-election to the Board of Directors at the next General Meeting in order to devote more time to his occupations.

The Chairman and the entire Board of Directors, as well as the Management wish to extend their
warmest thanks to him for having accompanied the takeover of the Company by VIEL & Cie in 1997,
as well as his consistent loyalty and commitment and his involvement in the Group's growth and
development over the years.

To express its gratitude, the Company grants the title of Honorary President to Mr. Pierre Languetin.

The Board of Directors will recommend the appointment of Mr Eric Solvet, 49, as director of the
Company. Eric Solvet is adjunct Professor of Finance at Chulalongkorn University (Thailand). He was a consultant with McKinsey & Co. and, prior to that, an investment banker with Nomura International.

He holds an MBA from Stanford University (USA) and brings to the Board over 20 years of experience in strategy development, M&A transactions and integration and performance transformation in the financial services industry.

 
ABOUT Compagnie Financiere Tradition SA 
 

Compagnie Financière Tradition SA is one of the world's largest interdealer brokers in over-the-counter financial and commodity related products. Represented in 29 countries, Compagnie Financière Tradition SA employs 2,225 people globally and provides broking services for a complete range of financial products (money market products, bonds, interest rate, currency and credit derivatives, equities, equity derivatives, interest rate futures and index futures) and non-financial products (energy and environmental products, and precious metals). Compagnie Financière Tradition SA (CFT) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

For more information, please visit www.tradition.com

  
MEDIA CONTACTS 

Patrick Combes, President 
Compagnie Financière Tradition SA 
+41 (0)21 343 52 22 
actionnaire@tradition.ch
Rohan Sant
Voxia communication
+41 (0)22 591 22 63
rohan.sant@voxia.ch
  


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Compagnie Financière Tradition via Globenewswire

--- End of Message ---

Compagnie Financière Tradition
Langallerie 11 Lausanne Switzerland

WKN: 870121;ISIN: CH0014345117;
Listed: Freiverkehr in Börse Stuttgart,
Freiverkehr in Börse Berlin,
Open Market (Freiverkehr) in Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse;


