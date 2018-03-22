Gender-Diversität: Erfahren Sie hier, wie Sie in dieses nachhaltige Anlagethema investieren können
22.03.2018 16:30:29

Committees of Metso's Board of Directors

Committees of Metso's Board of Directors

Metso Corporation's stock exchange release on March 22, 2018 at 5:30 p.m. EET

Metso Corporation's Board of Directors has elected members of the Audit Committee and the Remuneration and HR Committee from among its members as follows.

Audit Committee: Arja Talma (Chair), Nina Kopola and Antti Mäkinen.

Remuneration and HR Committee: Mikael Lilius (Chair), Christer Gardell and Lars Josefsson.

Personnel representation

Mr. Raimo Brand has been invited to participate in the meetings of Metso's Board of Directors as the personnel representative elected by Metso's personnel groups in Finland. He will participate in the Board meetings as an invited expert, and his term of office is the same as the Board members' term.

Metso is a world-leading industrial company offering equipment and services for the sustainable processing and flow of natural resources in the mining, aggregates, recycling and process industries. With our unique knowledge and innovative solutions, we help our customers improve their operational efficiency, reduce risks and increase profitability. Metso is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki in Finland and had sales of about EUR 2.7 billion in 2017. Metso employs over 12,000 people in more than 50 countries. 
metso.comtwitter.com/metsogroup


Further information, please contact:

Aleksanteri Lebedeff, SVP, General Counsel, Metso Corporation, tel +358 20 484 3240

  

Metso Corporation

Eeva Sipilä
Interim President and CEO, CFO

Juha Rouhiainen
VP, Investor Relations

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Media
www.metso.com




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Metso Corporation via Globenewswire

