<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
09.05.2018 15:22:26

Comments to the financial statements for the first quarter 2018

The board of directors of Højgaard Holding A/S has today considered and approved the consolidated financial statements for the period from 1 January to 31 March 2018.

Højgaard Holding A/S’ main asset is the 54 % ownership share of MT Højgaard A/S. For further details regarding MT Højgaard, reference is made to MT Højgaard’s interim report which Højgaard Holding has today made public.

Highlights and key figures for the Højgaard Holding group are:

                                                                                2018           2017           2017
DKK million                                                          1st quarter  1st quarter     Full year


Revenue                                                                             12.9            19.5            59.8


MT Højgaard group
(after tax and minority interests)                                     -24.9           -13.2           -45.5
Højgaard Industri A/S                                                         2.3              4.1            12.0
Højgaard Holding A/S                                                      -1.4             -1.7             -4.6
Profit before tax                                                            -24.0           -10.8           -38.1
Tax on profit                                                                       0.2              0.5              1.7
Profit after tax                                                              -24.2           -11.3           -39.8

Investments in jointly controlled enterprise                   436.8          496.2          462.2

Equity, beginning of year                                               427.6          468.3          468.3
Profit after tax                                                                -24.2           -11.3           -39.8
Other comprehensive income in
jointly controlled enterprise                                             -0.3              1.0             -0.0
Other                                                                                 0.0              0.0             -0.9
Equity, end of year                                                             403.1          458.0     427.6


Total Assets                                                                   460.1          519.3          482.4

Average and end of period number of shares, million       4.2             4.2              4.2
Earnings and diluted earnings after tax                                                                
per share (EPS and EPS-D), DKK                                  -5.8             -2.7             -9.5
Book value per share, DKK                                               96             109             102
Share price at end of period, A-shares                             162             241             172
Share price at end of period, B-shares                             148             233             174
Total market value, DKK million                                    666          1.004             728
Return on equity (%)                                                         -6                -2                -9

The key figures have been calculated in accordance with the Danish Finance Society’s recommendations. The definition of the key figures applied can be seen from the annual report for 2017.

Results for Højgaard Holding and Højgaard Industri for the first quarter are in line with expectations.

Højgaard Holding A/S’ own cash resources are considered satisfactory.

The group recorded a loss before tax of DKK 24 million, compared to a loss of DKK 11 million for the same period in the previous year. The lower results, compared to the same period last year, can primarily be attributed to a lower result in the jointly controlled enterprise MT Højgaard.

The group’s equity stood at DKK 403 million at 31 March 2018, and the book value corresponds to DKK 96 per share of DKK 20.

The MT Højgaard group still expects revenue at the level of DKK 6.8 billion and an operating profit before special items at the level of DKK 140-180 million.

For 2018, in addition to our 54 % share in the MT Højgaard group’s profit after tax and minority interests, the Højgaard Holding group still expects a small positive result before tax.

Best regards,
Højgaard Holding A/S





Søren Bjerre-Nielsen  Ditlev Fløistrup
Chairman of the board  CEO




This statement has been translated from the Danish language, and in the event of any discrepancies between the Danish and the English language versions, the Danish language version is the governing text.

________________________________________________________________
Contacts:        
Ditlev Fløistrup, CEO, Højgaard Holding, tel. +45 4520 1500
Torben Biilmann, CEO, MT Højgaard, tel. +45 2270 9020
Søren Bjerre-Nielsen, chairman of the board, Højgaard Holding, tel. +45 4520 1500

Attachment

Nachrichten zu Hoejgaard Holding A-S (B)mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Hoejgaard Holding A-S (B)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

12:33
Folgenschwere Entscheidung
08.05.18
Vontobel: derimail - Coupon-Boost dank Autocall-Feature
08.05.18
SMI schnuppert an der 9.000er-Marke
07.05.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: Staatsanleihen sichern Vermögen
30.04.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Hoejgaard Holding A-S (B) 149.00 2.05% Hoejgaard Holding A-S (B)

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse: Die Anleger sind zu besorgt
Euro zum Franken deutlich unter 1,19 - Italien verunsichert
USA steigen aus Iran-Deal aus - Wall Street schliesst kaum verändert
Warten auf Trump-Entscheidung: SMI und DAX gehen leichter aus dem Handel
Crash-Gefahr: Milliardär legt die Hälfte seines Vermögens in Gold an
Tieferes Betriebsergebnis schickt LafargeHolcim-Aktie deutlich abwärts
Anleger schicken Schmolz+Bickenbach-Aktie trotz Umsatzssprung abwärts
Euro hält sich zum Franken stabil
Roche stellt neue Daten für Fachkongress Asco in Aussicht
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Verkauf

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street eröffnet freundlich
Die US-Indizes sind am Mittwoch mit Gewinnen in den Handel gegangen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB