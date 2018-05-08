<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
08.05.2018 05:33:14

Comcast Reportedly Lines Up Financing For Possible Hostile Bid For Fox Assets

(RTTNews) - Cable giant Comcast Corp. (CMCSK, CMCSA) is getting the pieces in place to make a hostile bid for 21st Century Fox's entertainment assets should it choose to do so, the wall street journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.

Fox agreed in December to sell the assets in question to Walt Disney Co. for $52.4 billion in stock.

Comcast is considering making a play to break up that deal, and has lined up around $60 billion in financing to make an all-cash offer for the Fox assets, the report.

Comcast hasn't yet decided whether to proceed with a hostile bid. One pivotal factor is the outcome of the government's lawsuit to stop the pending merger of AT&T Inc. and Time Warner Inc. If the companies are successful and their deal survives, Comcast would be emboldened to pursue the Fox assets, the Journal reported.

Arguments in the antitrust case against the deal concluded last week, with the judge saying he would announce his ruling on June 12.

The assets Comcast and Disney are seeking to purchase include the Twentieth Century Fox TV and film studio, cable networks and international properties including Fox's 39% stake in European pay TV operator Sky PLC.

Separately, Comcast and Fox are each vying for full control of Sky and have lobbed in bids. Comcast is securing financing from banks that would allow it to pursue a bid for the Fox entertainment assets and consolidate 100% ownership of Sky, the report said.

Nachrichten zu 21st Century Fox (A)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu 21st Century Fox (A)mehr Analysen

16.01.18 21st Century Fox (A) Buy B. Riley FBR, Inc.
09.01.18 21st Century Fox (A) Hold Pivotal Research Group
15.12.17 21st Century Fox (A) Market Perform Telsey Advisory Group
14.12.17 21st Century Fox (A) Buy Pivotal Research Group
17.11.17 21st Century Fox (A) Neutral B. Riley FBR, Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

07.05.18
Rohöl und Baumwolle auf Mehrjahreshochs
07.05.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
07.05.18
Vontobel: derimail - Starten Sie mit Vollgas in die neue Woche: mit unserem BRC auf Deutsche Autobauer
07.05.18
SMI steuert auf 9.000er-Marke zu
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

07.05.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Der Inflationsdruck in den USA steigt
30.04.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

21st Century Fox (A) 38.08 1.72% 21st Century Fox (A)
21st Century Fox (B) 37.48 0.86% 21st Century Fox (B)
Comcast Corp. (Class A) 33.60 0.60% Comcast Corp. (Class A)

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé-Aktien nach Übernahme von Starbucks-Kaffeegeschäft fester
Peter Thiel investiert in Krypto-Startup, das für Grossinvestoren interessant sein könnte
US-Sanktionen gegen Vekselberg betreffen offenbar auch UBS und CS
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Verkauf
SMI und DAX schliessen freundlich
US-Dollar steigt gegenüber Euro und Franken
Wall Street schliesst dank hoher Ölpreise fester - Kauflaune hält an
Novartis erhält offenbar Angebot von Aurobindo Pharma für Dermatologie-Generika
Sprecherin: Merkel reist zu Putin nach Sotschi
Aktien Schweiz Vorbörse: Leichte Verluste erwartet

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street schliesst dank hoher Ölpreise fester - Kauflaune hält an
Die US-Indizes schlossen an die positive Entwicklung der letzten Woche an.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB