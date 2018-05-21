Comcast Business Wins Three 2018 Leading Lights Awards – Most Innovative NFV Deployment, SD-WAN Service and Business Cloud Service

Comcast Business today announced that it has been named a winner in the Light Reading 2018 Leading Lights Awards in three separate categories: Most Innovative NFV Deployment, Most Innovative SD-WAN Service and Most Innovative Business Cloud Service. Now in its 14th year, Leading Lights is the communications industry's leading awards program, recognizing top companies and executives for their outstanding achievements in next-generation communications technology, applications, services, strategies and innovations. The Leading Lights winners were announced at an awards dinner in Austin, Texas, on Monday, May 14, the eve of the Big Communications Event (www.bigcommunicationsevent.com).

"We’re honored to be recognized as a leader in so many categories,” said Denice Hasty, Chief Marketing Officer, Comcast Business. "Every day our solutions power companies across the country to succeed and grow. We know their needs are everchanging and we will continue to innovate and evolve our offerings to better serve them. We look forward to having new, exciting business technology solutions to submit in next year’s awards.”

Comcast Business was named as having the Most Innovative NFV Deployment Strategy (Network/Data Center Operator) for its ActiveCore platform designed to support multiple virtual network functions (VNFs).



Announced in September, Comcast Business’s ActiveCore SDN platform is the first cable-delivered and gig-ready SDN offering in the U.S. and is built to deliver better application performance, be deployed faster and offer enterprise customers easy, low-cost bandwidth increases. Availability of Comcast’s SD-WAN offering, the first of multiple planned virtual network functions (VNFs) to run on the ActiveCore platform, was announced simultaneously and is already deployed by multiple customers.

Comcast Business won the Most Innovative SD-WAN Service category for its SD-WAN offering, powered by ActiveCore, its software-defined platform that includes orchestration capabilities and support for multiple virtual network functions (VNFs).



SD-WAN is the first solution powered by the Comcast Business ActiveCore SDN platform. It combines a secure IP-VPN, application-aware routing and a stateful network firewall, all capable of being delivered over the public internet via a carrier-class IP-backbone that leverages Comcast’s broadband solutions. To meet modern network demands, SD-WAN customers can augment or replace legacy networks with alternatives to improve bandwidth, reliability and flexibility. SD-WAN also offers enterprises a powerful, scalable and cost-effective alternative to MPLS over T1 lines.

Comcast Business was honored as the Most Innovative Business Cloud Service for the workflow integration enhancements it has made to its Business VoiceEdge solution with Companion Apps for Office 365 and Skype for Business.



Increasingly important to the growing mobile workforce, Business VoiceEdge and Companion Apps for Office 365 + Skype for Business provide both a critical voice solution and integrated, cloud-based application, thus streamlining their functionality and enabling increased productivity. Users are also offered an unparalleled level of technical support, delivering customer care on the full suite of products.

"The quality and number of submissions we received this year across all of our categories, which this year included specialist awards for Outstanding Communications Technology Vision and Most Innovative 5G Technology Strategy, was testament to the innovation that underpins developments in the global communications industry and once again showed how seriously the industry takes this awards program," said Ray Le Maistre, international group editor, Light Reading. "The winners, and all of the finalists, can be proud of their achievements, as can the quartet of Hall of Fame inductees. Congratulations to all!"

A complete list of all of the 2018 Leading Lights awards winners can be found here: https://www.lightreading.com/automation/leading-lights-2018-the-winners/d/d-id/743054?#

Judging was conducted by Light Reading's editors and the analyst team from Heavy Reading (http://www.heavyreading.com).

