04.08.2018 03:00:00

Colorado Bankers Life Insurance Company Notified Employees, Producers, Advisors, and Policyholders of Security Incident

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Colorado Bankers Life Insurance Company ("CBLife") values the relationship it has with its employees, producers, advisors, and policyholders and understands the importance of protecting personal information.  

On June 20, 2018, CBLife completed its investigation of a data security incident that involved a targeted phishing attack that compromised some of its employees' cloud-based email accounts. Upon discovery, CBLife secured employee email accounts, changed account settings to enhance security, and engaged a leading cyber security firm to assist with the investigation. CBLife undertook comprehensive review of the emails and attachments in the email accounts and determined that personal information existed pertaining to CBLife employees, producers, advisors, and policyholders. This information varies among individuals, but includes names along with one or more of the following: Social Security number, driver's license number, passport number, financial account information, financial account numbers, medical information, and online account credentials. The investigation confirmed that CBLife's internal network and systems were not affected. 

To date, CBLife is not aware of any misuse of the information or any other criminal activity as a result of the phishing attack. However, out of an abundance of caution, CBLife will begin mailing letters to the potentially affected individuals on August 3, 2018. For additional information about this incident, please visit CBLife's website: https://www.cblife.com.  CBLife is offering eligible individuals one year of credit monitoring and identify theft restoration services. 

To help prevent a similar incident from occurring in the future, CBLife has extensive training to its employees regarding phishing emails and other cybersecurity issues. In addition, CBLife has enhanced existing security measures by implementing multi-factor authentication for email. 

About Colorado Bankers Life Insurance Company 
Colorado Bankers Life Insurance Company is a national insurance carrier that provides voluntary, supplemental insurance products including life, accident, critical illness, and annuities.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/colorado-bankers-life-insurance-company-notified-employees-producers-advisors-and-policyholders-of-security-incident-300692085.html

SOURCE Colorado Bankers Life Insurance Company

