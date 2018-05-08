<
08.05.2018 09:38:07

Coinsilium Group Limited: Sale of Treasury Shares

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN)
Coinsilium Group Limited: Sale of Treasury Shares

08-May-2018 / 08:38 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

8 May 2018

COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED
("Coinsilium" or the "Company")

Sale of Treasury Shares

 

 

Coinsilium Group Limited (NEX: COIN), the blockchain venture builder, advisor and investor that finances and manages the development of early-stage blockchain technology companies, announces that it has sold 100,000 ordinary shares in the Company from treasury at 9 pence per share.

 

As per the regulatory announcement dated 9 March 2018, the Company had agreed to sell up to a maximum of 250,000 ordinary shares at 9 pence per share, being the same price that the Company bought 2,000,000 ordinary shares into the treasury of the Company.  

 

The Company advises that, following this sale, the Company's issued share capital remains unchanged at 122,743,056 ordinary shares. The total number of shares with voting rights is now 117,343,056. This figure should be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

 

The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement.

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman                                       +44 (0) 7785 381089
Coinsilium Group Limited

 

Eddy Travia, CEO                                                                        +44 (0) 20 3889 4312
Coinsilium Group Limited

www.coinsilium.com

 

Harry Chathli / Ana Ribeiro / Alexis Gore                               +44 (0) 207 618 9100

Luther Pendragon Ltd

(Media Relations)

 

Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl                                                            +44 (0) 207 469 0930 
Peterhouse Corporate Finance Limited 
(NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser)

Nick Emerson                                                                               +44 (0) 1483 413 500
SI Capital Limited
(Broker)

 

Notes to Editor

 

About Coinsilium

 

Coinsilium is blockchain venture builder, advisor and investor that finances and manages the development of early-stage blockchain technology companies. It does this through its consortium of top-tier investors, industry thought leaders and executive managers.  Based in London, Coinsilium's focus is on driving innovation in fintech and blockchain technologies, enabling businesses to take advantage of growth opportunities. Coinsilium also provides advisory services to companies planning token generation events.

 

Coinsilium shares are traded on NEX Exchange Growth Market, the primary market for unlisted securities operated by NEX Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000.

For further information about Coinsilium please visit http://www.coinsilium.com

 
ISIN: VGG225641015
Category Code: MSCH
TIDM: COIN
Sequence No.: 5512
EQS News ID: 683461

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

