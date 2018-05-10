<
10.05.2018 08:00:09

Coinsilium Group Limited: Appointment to Advise on FANTOM's US$39.8m TGE

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN)
Coinsilium Group Limited: Appointment to Advise on FANTOM's US$39.8m TGE

10-May-2018 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

10 May 2018

 

COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED
("Coinsilium" or the "Company")

 

Coinsilium Appointed to Advise on FANTOM's US$39.8m

Token Generation Event

 

Coinsilium Group Limited (NEX:COIN), the venture builder, investor and advisor to early-stage blockchain technology companies, is pleased to announce that it has been appointed by  FANTOM Foundation ('FANTOM') to provide advisory services in relation to its forthcoming Token Generation Event ('TGE').

FANTOM, the world's first Directed Acyclic Graph ('DAG') based Smart Contract platform aims to sell tokens for a total of US$39.8m through a TGE due to start on 15 June 2018.

As the importance and implementation of smart contracts increase, there are a growing number of infrastructure projects aiming to provide the foundations upon which these smart contracts can be deployed. DAG-based protocols have emerged as alternatives to the traditional 'blockchain' model, with the potential for faster transaction times and lower fees, whilst maintaining key features of distributed ledger technology ('DLT') such as immutability, censorship-resistance and decentralisation. As the first DAG-based protocol to integrate smart contract functionality, FANTOM aims to offer enterprise-level clients the functionality and scalability required to accelerate mainstream adoption of DLT.

The FANTOM platform distinguishes itself from traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by employing an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as Lachesis Protocol to maintain consensus. Applications built on top of FANTOM's own 'Opera' Chain benefit from instant transactions and near zero cost for all users.

Commenting on joining the board of advisors at FANTOM, Coinsilium CEO Eddy Travia said:  "I am delighted to be joining the board of advisors of FANTOM, on behalf of Coinsilium. The rate of innovation in this space is quite staggering and we are looking forward to working with their highly talented and ambitious team as they look to develop new DLT solutions with inherent scale and faster transaction times."

The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman                                               +44 (0) 7785 381089
Coinsilium Group Limited

Eddy Travia, CEO                                                                          +44 (0) 20 3889 4312
Coinsilium Group Limited

www.coinsilium.com

Harry Chathli / Ana Ribeiro / Alexis Gore                                      +44 (0) 207 618 9100

Luther Pendragon Ltd

(Media Relations)

Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl                                                                 +44 (0) 207 469 0930
Peterhouse Capital Limited
(NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser)

Nick Emerson                                                                                 +44 (0) 1483 413 500
SI Capital Limited
(Broker)

Notes to Editor

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium is a venture builder, investor and advisor to early-stage blockchain technology companies. Based in London, Coinsilium's focus is on driving innovation in fintech and blockchain technologies, enabling businesses to take advantage of growth opportunities. Coinsilium also provides advisory services to companies planning token generation events.

Coinsilium shares are traded on NEX Exchange Growth Market, the primary market for unlisted securities operated by NEX Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000.

For further information about Coinsilium please visit http://www.coinsilium.com

 

About FANTOM

FANTOM is the world's first DAG-based Smart Contract platform which aims to solve the scalability issues around existing distributed ledger technology. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as Lachesis Protocol to maintain consensus. Applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain enjoy instant transactions and near zero transaction costs for all users.

For further information about FANTOM please visit: https://www.fantom.foundation/

 
ISIN: VGG225641015
Category Code: MSCH
TIDM: COIN
Sequence No.: 5522
EQS News ID: 684585

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=684585&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

