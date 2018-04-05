<
05.04.2018 12:30:37

Coface SA : Coface announces the publication of its 2017 Registration Document

Paris, April 5th 2018 - 12h30

Coface announces the publication of its 2017 Registration Document

Communication setting out the arrangements for the supplying of the Registration Document

The Registration Document of Coface SA for 2017 (Document de référence 2017 in French) was filed with the French financial markets authority (Autorité des marchés financiers - AMF) on April 5th 2018 under the number D.18-0267.

Copies of the 2017 Registration Document are available free of charge at COFACE SA, 1 Place Costes et Bellonte, 92270 Bois-Colombes, France as well as on the website of the Company at the following address: http://www.coface.com/Investors > Financial results and reports > Annual reports > Registration document.

The 2017 Registration Document includes the following information:

  • The 2017 Annual financial report;
  • The Report on corporate governance (attached to the management report);
  • The Statutory Auditors' reports and the news release concerning their fees;
  • The description of the share buyback program;
  • The draft resolutions submitted to the vote of the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of May 16th 2018.


CONTACTS

 
MÉDIAS

 

Monica COULL
T. +33 (0)1 49 02 25 01
monica,coull@coface,com

 

Maria KRELLENSTEIN
T. +33 (0)1 49 02 16 29
maria,krellenstein@coface,com

  		ANALYSTES / INVESTISSEURS

 

Thomas JACQUET
T. +33 (0)1 49 02 12 58
thomas,jacquet@coface,com

 

Ana Cecilia URIBE ARCE DE BREANT
T  +33 (0)1 49 02 22 40
anacecilia.uribearce@coface.com

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2018 (subject to change)
3M-2018 results: April 24th 2018, after market close
Annual Shareholder's General Meeting 2017: May 16th 2018
H1-2018 results: July 26th 2018, before market opening
9M-2018 results: October 24th 2018, after market close

FINANCIAL INFORMATION
This press release, as well as COFACE SA's integral regulatory information, can be found on the Group's website: http://www.coface.com/Investors

For regulated information on Alternative Performance Measures (APM),
please refer to our Interim Financial Report for S1-2017 and our 2017 Registration Document.

Coface: for trade - Building business together
70 years of experience and the most finely meshed network have made Coface a reference in credit insurance, risk management and the global economy.  With the ambition to become the most agile, global trade credit insurance partner in the industry, Coface's experts work to the beat of the world economy, supporting 50,000 clients in building successful, growing and dynamic businesses. The Group's services and solutions protect and help companies take credit decisions to improve their ability to sell on both their domestic and export markets. In 2017, Coface employed ~4,100 people in 100 countries and registered turnover of €1.4 billion.

www,coface,com

 
  

COFACE SA est cotée sur le Compartiment A d'Euronext Paris
Code ISIN : FR0010667147 / Mnémonique : COFA



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Coface SA via Globenewswire

