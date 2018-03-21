Co-operation negotiations concerning the Finnish personnel of Digitalist Group concluded





Digitalist Group Plc Stock Exchange Release 21 March 2018 at 12:00

The co-operation negotiations concerning the Finnish personnel of Digitalist Group Plc’s ("Digitalist Group” or "Company”) subsidiary Digitalist Finland Plc have concluded. The co-operation negotiations began on 27 February 2018 and did not concern employees of the programming operations in the office in Helsinki, nor the employees of the offices in Tampere and Oulu.

As result of the co-operation negotiations employment relationships of 21 employees will be terminated, the Company’s office in Jyväskylä will be closed and remaining operations will be transferred as part of Company’s Tampere operations, in addition Company’s business operations in Kemi will be discontinued and will be transferred as part of Company’s Oulu operation.

The Company estimates the reorganisation and the streamlining measures concerning the organisation to generate annual cost savings in total of MEUR 2,6 on Group level.

DIGITALIST GROUP PLC

For more information, please contact:

Digitalist Group Plc

Ville Tolvanen, CEO, tel. +358 50 3100 642, ville.tolvanen@digitalistgroup.com

Hans Parvikoski, CFO, tel. +358 40 586 6154, hans.parvikoski@digitalistgroup.com