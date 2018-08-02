02.08.2018 03:00:00

CloudCover Recognized as the 2017 Google Cloud APAC Services Partner of the Year

CloudCover today announced that it has received a 2017 Google Cloud APAC Services Partner of the Year award. This year's award was presented at the Google Cloud Next Partner Summit, an event that showcases Google Cloud partners spanning G Suite, GCP, Maps, Devices, and Education in San Francisco.

CloudCover was recognized for the company's achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, helping joint customers like BlackBerry Messenger (Emtek), Hike.in & Traveloka migrate to Google Cloud Platform and achieve success in the cloud. A Google Cloud Premier Partner, CloudCover has hundreds of customers around the world and offices in Los Angeles, Singapore and Pune, India.

Although primarily a services company, at Google Next, CloudCover introduced two of its products: Bolt - a lightning-fast native cloud console for Mac & Windows that supports all three major public clouds and Strato - a monitoring app that combines metrics from popular tools and correlated custom thresholds, turning an entire dashboard into a single blinking light.

"We're overjoyed to receive this award in recognition of the work we've done over the last year," said Vishal Parpia, Co-founder of CloudCover. "We are a very geeky company and love the developer-friendly nature of Google Cloud. We look forward to helping our customers make the most of it in the years to come."

"Our partners are fundamental to providing a great product to customers, particularly as demand for Google Cloud innovations grows," said Rick Harshman, Managing Director, Asia Pacific, Google Cloud. "We're delighted to recognize CloudCover as the 2017 Google Cloud APAC Services Partner of the Year, based on the company's dedication to helping Google Cloud customers in APAC achieve success across services."

CloudCover delivers the insane potential of the public cloud to start-ups and agile enterprises through a combination of weaponized geekiness, extreme automation, battle-scarred experience and intuitive products.

