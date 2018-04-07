Closure of the Villa Maria music school - A demonstration to save the music

MONTREAL, April 7, 2018 /CNW Telbec/ - At 10 a.m. this morning, hundreds of people took to NDG's streets in Montreal to protest against the upcoming closure of the Villa Maria High School music program. The demonstrators had answered the call of the SOS Villa Maria collective, a committee of parents, students and school staff struck in the wake of the administration's sudden announcement in January that the music school would close.

Armed with signs bearing evocative slogans including Music Unites Us and Please Don't Stop the Music, the many students who joined the march had a great deal to say about the importance of musical training as part of their education. "I love studying cello at Villa. It's a challenge that is the highlight of my days! It helps me focus better and feel less stressed, which makes a huge difference in my other classes," said Anika Finch, a secondary III student.

Music has played a key role at Villa Maria since the school's founding in 1854. The 18 teachers involved in the current program are seasoned musicians who provide specialized musical training. "Our program has earned us numerous prestigious awards, and many of our alumni have gone on to pursue a musical career. In this day and age, when the benefits of music instruction during childhood are being recognized around the world, closing the high school's music program is a senseless decision," said Alfred Lagrenade, a music teacher at Villa Maria for the last 15 years.

For Arnaud Bernadet, father of a student enrolled in the music school, the administration's unilateral decision is incomprehensible. "We're told that the music school is being closed for budgetary reasons, that enrolment has hit an all-time low. Yet, when we look at the figures, we see that this is false," he said. The SOS Villa Maria collective feels that the high school is not the same as it was since the arrival of the current director general, Marie Anna Bacchi, a former manager at Bell Canada. "Does Ms. Bacchi need to be reminded that an educational institution, which receives public subsidies, shouldn't be managed like a business?" added Mr. Bernadet.

The march finished with a show in Girouard Park. As eloquent speakers took to the microphone, followed by musicians who put on inspiring performances, parents, teachers and students made a convincing argument to save their music school.

SOURCE CSN