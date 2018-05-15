<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
15.05.2018 23:00:18

Closing of Yara acquisition of Vale Cubatão Fertilizantes complex in Brazil

Oslo, 15 May 2018: Yara International ASA has closed its acquisition of the Vale Cubatão Fertilizantes complex, strengthening Yara's integrated position in Brazil.

"This acquisition marks the start of an exciting new phase in Brazil for Yara as the acquisition brings nitrogen production assets into our growing portfolio in Brazil, strengthening and growing our integrated position within both industrial and fertilizer", said Svein Tore Holsether, President and Chief Executive Officer in Yara International.

The Cubatão asset is a nitrogen and phosphate complex with an annual production capacity of approximately 200 kilotons of ammonia, 500 kilotons of nitrates and 700 kilotons of phosphate fertilizer. The complex employs approximately 1,015 permanent and 970 contracted employees.

The transaction is valued at USD 255 million, with the operating capital value subject to post-closing adjustment.

Yara will consolidate the acquired business effective 15 May 2018, including possible goodwill, and measure all identifiable assets acquired and liabilities assumed at their acquisition-date fair values.


Contact

Thor Giæver, Investor Relations
Telephone: (+47) 24 15 72 95
Mobile: (+47) 48 07 53 56
E-mail: thor.giaver@yara.com

Esben Tuman, Media Relations
Mobile: (+47) 90 50 84 00
E-mail: esben.tuman@yara.com


About Yara

In collaboration with customers and partners, Yara grows knowledge to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet, to fulfill its vision of a collaborative society, a world without hunger and a planet respected.

Our crop nutrition solutions and precision farming offerings allow farmers to increase yields and improve product quality while reducing environmental impact. Our environmental and industrial solutions improve air quality and reduce emissions, and are key ingredients in the production of a wide range of products. We foster an open culture of diversity and inclusion that promotes the safety and integrity of our employees, contractors, business partners, and society at large.

Founded in 1905 to solve emerging famine in Europe, Yara has a worldwide presence with more than 16,000 employees and operations in over 60 countries. In 2017, Yara reported revenues of USD 11.4 billion.

www.yara.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Yara International ASA via Globenewswire

Nachrichten zu Yara International ASAmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Yara International ASAmehr Analysen

14.05.18 Yara International ASA Sell UBS AG
24.04.18 Yara International ASA Hold Deutsche Bank AG
23.04.18 Yara International ASA Sell UBS AG
20.04.18 Yara International ASA Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
20.04.18 Yara International ASA Outperform Bernstein Research

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

12:32
EURO Stoxx 50-Future: Slowdown
09:43
Vontobel: derimail - 6% p.a. Coupon und verringertes Risiko: Dank 50% Sicherheitspuffer
08:35
SMI knackt die 9.000er-Marke
14.05.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: Euro-Staaten verringern Defizite
30.04.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Yara International ASA 43.00 -9.66% Yara International ASA

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Deshalb fällt der Eurokurs auf ein Jahrestief - Türkische Lira auf Rekordtief
Meyer Burger schliesst zwei Verträge ab - Aktie gibt zwischenzeitliche Gewinne ab
Polyphor schlägt sich wacker bei Börsendebut
Wieso sich der Euro zum Franken kaum bewegt
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Verkauf
Presse: Polyphor Ausgabekurs bei 38 Franken pro Aktie
Darum steigt der Eurokurs bis auf fast 1,20 US-Dollar
Tesla-Aktie schliesst schwach: Elon Musk kündigt wohl gründlichen Umbau bei Tesla an
Feuerwehr mutmasst bei tödlichem Tesla-Unfall über Akku-Brand
Jim Cramer: Die Spotify-Aktie wurde ohne Grund verprügelt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street geht mit negativen Vorzeichen aus dem Handel
Die US-Börsen mussten am Dienstag Abschläge hinnehmen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB