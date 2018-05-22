<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
22.05.2018 02:20:00

Clorox Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of 96 Cents Per Share

OAKLAND, Calif., May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of 96 cents per share on the company's common stock, payable Aug. 17, 2018, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on Aug. 1, 2018. This reflects the company's 14 percent dividend increase that was announced in February ahead of the typical May announcement timing, due to the benefits of tax reform.

Total annual dividends paid to Clorox shareholders have increased each year since 1977.

The Clorox Company

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) is a leading multinational manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products with approximately 8,700 employees worldwide and fiscal year 2017 sales of $6 billion. Clorox markets some of the most trusted and recognized consumer brand names, including its namesake bleach and cleaning products; Pine-Sol® cleaners; Liquid Plumr® clog removers; Poett® home care products; Fresh Step® cat litter; Glad® bags, wraps and containers; Kingsford® charcoal; Hidden Valley® dressings and sauces; Brita® water-filtration products; Burt's Bees® natural personal care products; RenewLife® digestive health products; and Rainbow Light®, Natural Vitality®, Neocell® and Stop Aging Now® dietary supplements. The company also markets brands for professional services, including Clorox Healthcare® and Clorox Commercial Solutions®. More than 80 percent of the company's sales are generated from brands that hold the No. 1 or No. 2 market share positions in their categories.

Clorox is a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact, a community of global leaders committed to sustainability. The company has been broadly recognized for its corporate responsibility efforts, most notably being named to the Drucker Institute's 2017 Management Top 250 list, The Just 100: America's Top Corporate Citizens list, CR Magazine's 2018 Best Corporate Citizens list and the first sector-neutral Bloomberg Gender Equality Index in 2018. In support of its communities, The Clorox Company and its foundations contributed about $11 million in combined cash grants, product donations and cause marketing in fiscal year 2017. For more information, visit TheCloroxCompany.com, including the Good Growth blog, and follow the company on Twitter at @CloroxCo.

CLX-F

The Clorox Company Logo

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clorox-declares-regular-quarterly-dividend-of-96-cents-per-share-300652303.html

SOURCE The Clorox Company

Nachrichten zu Clorox Co., Themehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Clorox Co., Themehr Analysen

14.12.17 Clorox Hold Deutsche Bank AG
09.01.17 Clorox Equal weight Barclays Capital
16.12.16 Clorox Outperform BMO Capital Markets
03.11.16 Clorox Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

18.05.18
Im Würgegriff der Politik
18.05.18
Vontobel: derinews-Blog Highlights
18.05.18
SMI weiter auf Richtungssuche
14.05.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

17.05.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Schwellenländer-Aktien mit leichtem Gewinn
30.04.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Clorox Co., The 116.81 -0.71% Clorox Co., The

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Tesla-Aktie: Morgan Stanley sieht für den E-Autobauer schwarz
Daher fällt der Eurokurs zum Franken ins Minus
"Sell in May and go away" könnte genau falsch sein: Analysten prophezeien Sommer-Rally
Analysten zur Ölpreisrally: Brent bald bei 100 Dollar pro Barrel?
Darum befindet sich der Euro auf Talfahrt
"Dr. Doom": Kryptowährungen bringen uns zurück in die Steinzeit
Crash-Gefahr: Milliardär legt die Hälfte seines Vermögens in Gold an
Unbeständiges Börsenwetter: Mit diesen Aktien winken trotzdem Gewinne
Kursziele fallen: Analysten nehmen die Deutsche Bank-Aktie ins Visier
Bill Gates: Ich würde den Bitcoin shorten

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Am letzten Tag der Handelswoche präsentierten sich die US-Börsen zurückhaltend.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB