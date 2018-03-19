Gender-Diversität: Erfahren Sie hier, wie Sie in dieses nachhaltige Anlagethema investieren können
19.03.2018 15:00:27

Clariant's shareholders approve all agenda items

Clariant AG / Clariant's shareholders approve all agenda items . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • Distribution increase to CHF 0.50 per share confirmed
  • Integrated Report and Group Consolidated Financial Statements for fiscal year 2017 approved
  • Shareholders approve Compensation Report 2017 on a consultative basis
  • All members of the Board of Directors reelected
 
 

Muttenz, March 19, 2018 - At today's Annual General Meeting in Basel, the shareholders of Clariant AG, a world leader in specialty chemicals, approved all agenda items and resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors. The meeting was attended by 494 shareholders and shareholder representatives accounting for 150 829 734 shares or around 45.44 % % of the share capital of Clariant.

Rudolf Wehrli, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said: "In 2017, Clariant delivered a strong performance with exceptionally strong growth. The success of this past year is the result of the tireless efforts of more than 18,000 Clariant employees, who did not let themselves be distracted by the events surrounding the planned merger and the short-term investment of an activist shareholder."

Hariolf Kottmann, CEO, announced that these results reflect that Clariant is on the right track in terms of implementing its strategy and that this successful process will continue at an even quicker pace together with new anchor shareholder and partner SABIC[1]. Mr. Kottmann also indicated that Clariant's outlook remains positive: "For 2018, the good economic environment in mature markets, which represent a high comparable base, is expected to continue and Clariant is confident to continue to be able to achieve growth in local currency as well as progression in operating cash flow and profitability."

At the Annual General Meeting, the Integrated Report as well as the Group Consolidated Financial Statements for the 2017 fiscal year were approved with 99.87 % of the votes. The Compensation Report 2017 was also approved on an advisory basis with 86.14 % of the votes. The members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee were discharged with 99.11 % of the votes. In addition, the Annual General Meeting approved the appropriation of the accumulated profit for 2017 with 99.89 % of the votes, as well as a distribution of the confirmed reserves from capital contributions of CHF 0.50 per share with 99.97 % of the votes.

All members of the Board of Directors were reelected for one year by a large majority, as was the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Rudolf Wehrli. PricewaterhouseCoopers AG was confirmed as the statutory auditor for 2018.

The proposal for overall compensation of the Board of Directors for the term from the 2018 to the 2019 Annual General Meeting was approved with 94.34 % of the votes, as was the overall compensation of the Executive Committee for the 2019 fiscal year, with 87.05 % of the votes.

  

NB:
The speeches (German only) of Rudolf Wehrli, Chairman of the Board of Directors, CEO Hariolf Kottmann, and guest speaker Gloria Glang, Clariant Vice President for Advanced Surface Solutions, along with pictures are available on http://www.clariant.com/en/Investors/Events/Annual-General-Meetings

Corporate Media Relations Investor Relations
Jochen Dubiel

Phone +41 61 469 63 63
jochen.dubiel@clariant.com 		Anja Pomrehn

Phone +41 61 469 63 73
anja.pomrehn@clariant.com
Claudia Kamensky

Phone +41 61 469 63 63
claudia.kamensky@clariant.com 		Maria Ivek

Phone +41 61 469 63 73
maria.ivek@clariant.com
Thijs Bouwens

Phone +41 61 469 63 63
thijs.bouwens@clariant.com 		 
 

 

www.clariant.com

 

 

Clariant is a globally leading specialty chemicals company, based in Muttenz near Basel/Switzerland. On 31 December 2017 the company employed a total workforce of 18 135. In the financial year 2017, Clariant recorded sales of CHF 6.377 billion for its continuing businesses. The company reports in four business areas: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Plastics & Coatings. Clariant's corporate strategy is based on five pillars: focus on innovation through R&D, add value with sustainability, reposition portfolio, intensify growth, and increase profitability.


[1] The transaction in January 2018 in which SABIC acquired 24.99% of Clariant shares is subject to obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals, thus SABIC is not yet registered as a shareholder and therefore not represented at this year's AGM.




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Clariant AG via Globenewswire

--- End of Message ---

Clariant AG
Rothausstrasse 61 Muttenz 1 Switzerland

ISIN: CH0012142631;


